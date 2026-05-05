Are Expensive Phone Cases Actually Worth The Price Tag?

Once you get a new phone, despite growing belief that there's no need for phone cases anymore because the latest premium devices are so durable, one of the first things you'll likely do is get a protective case for it. Not only does this enhance the look and potentially offer better grip, it also protects the device against scratches, cracks, scuffs, fingerprints, and other unsightly issues or potential damage. Phone cases come in so many varieties with pricing that varies considerably. You can find a case for the cost of a cup of coffee or one that rivals a pair of wireless earbuds. Is it really worth it to spend so much on a phone case, especially with the price of premium phones on the rise?

The answer is a bit more nuanced than you might hope. It depends on the type of case — extra-rugged protective cases and waterproof ones, for example, logically cost more. In some cases, expensive pricing is justified, whether it's for special impact protection over and above what you'd get with a flimsy plastic case, use of materials, or licensed designs. When it comes to basic cover cases, there is some variance in quality and protective abilities to consider, which does not always directly correlate to price. Sometimes, you are paying more for brand recognition and reputation. And sometimes, you're paying less because the case doesn't offer any protection at all.