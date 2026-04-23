YouTube TV Is Releasing A Powerful New Feature (And It's A Game Changer)

As reported by Android Authority, when opening multiview in the YouTube TV app, you'll now be presented with a unique menu that allows you to select which channels are shown. You can also choose from a list of preselected options, across categories like Recommended, Sports, News, TV Shows, and Movies. Selecting a channel should place it in the currently active window, and you can see which channels are live at the top of the menu.

Unfortunately, it's not available to everyone just yet. It seems this is a staged rollout, meaning not all users will get access at the same time. Although, some commenters are reporting on Reddit that they already see the option. To see if it's available in your YouTube TV app, start by opening a live stream, then press the down arrow on your remote or select the video player on mobile with a tap. In the menu that appears, you'll see an "Add to multiview" option, which will open the selection menu.

This is part of a wider push to improve YouTube TV. The app is also getting a feature that's been available on mobile for years, enabling AI queries. Not to be confused with the YouTube app for TVs, it's Google's live-streaming service that offers traditional cable channels and local content. For anyone wondering if YouTube TV is actually worth it, it depends on how you're using your TV and if you enjoy more traditional live TV and cable-like content. Although, there are more than a few reasons why it's better than Hulu's version, among others.