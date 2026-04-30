4 Bluetooth Gadgets For Your iPad You Didn't Know You Needed

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Bluetooth gadgets can really improve your iPad experience, taking what is already an incredibly powerful piece of hardware and adding even more utility. Popular accessories include keyboards, mice, and smart stylus pens like the Apple Pencil and cheaper alternatives, which make it easier to use your iPad as a notebook, drawing pad, or even laptop replacement. More interesting are the less obvious gadgets that add new ways to use your tablet.

Some Bluetooth gadgets for iPad have niche functionality, like page turner pedals that let musicians easily flip through their sheet music hands-free. There are also gadgets that are compatible with iPad but are better suited for iPhone, like the Satechi Bluetooth Media Button, which comes with a steering wheel mount for safe use while driving. While many of these are compatible with other devices, for this list, we're going to focus on some Bluetooth gadgets for the iPad that, once you know about them, you'll want to use.