4 Bluetooth Gadgets For Your iPad You Didn't Know You Needed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bluetooth gadgets can really improve your iPad experience, taking what is already an incredibly powerful piece of hardware and adding even more utility. Popular accessories include keyboards, mice, and smart stylus pens like the Apple Pencil and cheaper alternatives, which make it easier to use your iPad as a notebook, drawing pad, or even laptop replacement. More interesting are the less obvious gadgets that add new ways to use your tablet.
Some Bluetooth gadgets for iPad have niche functionality, like page turner pedals that let musicians easily flip through their sheet music hands-free. There are also gadgets that are compatible with iPad but are better suited for iPhone, like the Satechi Bluetooth Media Button, which comes with a steering wheel mount for safe use while driving. While many of these are compatible with other devices, for this list, we're going to focus on some Bluetooth gadgets for the iPad that, once you know about them, you'll want to use.
JTEMAN Bluetooth Speaker Tablet Stand
Stands and speakers are common iPad accessories, but JTEMAN's combination of the two makes it perfect for anyone who uses their tablet to watch movies and TV shows or listen to music. The JTEMAN Bluetooth Speaker Tablet Stand eliminates the need to have multiple devices that take up space or get separated when you actually need them. It supports tablets and phones between four and 13 inches and is adjustable, so you can set it to a comfortable angle no matter where you're using your iPad.
Lastly, there are USB-A and USB-C charging ports on the back to keep your iPad going while the stand is in use. The speaker and tablet stand typically goes for $30.99 on Amazon, but it sometimes goes down to around $23. One Amazon user said it's great for taking meetings, offering convenience with its compact design, simple set-up, and audio quality for its price, earning it 4.5 stars and over 1,400 five-star reviews.
WEWAHIVER Scrolling Ring Remote
If you use your iPad for reading or scrolling through social media, a ring remote is a convenient way to navigate your content without having to touch the screen. Page turning rings that connect to a sensor you clip to your device are great for those who read on tablets, especially Kindle, but there are other options that include even more features, like the WEWAHIVER Scrolling Ring Remote. In addition to fitting conveniently on your finger and turning pages, this ring remote can be used to scroll through apps (including social media) and operate the camera.
The Scrolling Ring Remote has a list price of $16.99 on Amazon, but it usually goes for around $13.99. Though it doesn't have many ratings or reviews (it is a new release), the feedback so far is positive. With a 4.3-star rating and user reviews praising its ease of use, responsiveness, and battery life, the WEWAHIVER Scrolling Ring Remote is a simple and cheap gadget worth trying out.
IINE Gamebrick Mini Retro Controller
The IINE Gamebrick Mini Retro Controller has the same functionality as a ring remote, though in a different form. While it is a little less convenient to use than a ring, it stands out for its retro controller look, resembling a smaller NES controller without the Start and Select buttons. Even the two colors available are based on the old hardware, with the red and gold models being based on the Japanese Famicom controller.
In addition to scrolling, the IINE Mini Controller can also be used as an actual gaming controller for your iPad, though the limited buttons mean it's not suitable for anything too complicated. You'll need a more serious controller like the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro (which also boasts a retro-inspired design) or a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller if you plan to do a lot of gaming on your iPad. Still, this little gadget is a fun novelty for anyone who wants to celebrate one of the gaming consoles that defined the '80s.
The Gamebrick Mini Retro Controller sells for $22 on IINE's website and $17.83 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating. It doesn't have many reviews, but those that are there praise the controller for its usefulness and novel design, with one calling it "a perfect little device for simple navigation or page turning."
AOIKTYE Procreate Keyboard
Many artists who do their work on iPad swear by Procreate, with some going as far as to say they purchased an iPad just to use it. Artists love the app for its many robust tools, including hundreds of brushes (plus the option to import even more), that are available for a one-time purchase of $12.99. Compare that to the Photoshop app, which costs $7.99 a month.
The AOIKTYE Wireless Shortcut Keyboard makes using Procreate even easier. Designed to sit next to your iPad and be used with your non-dominant hand, the keyboard has 20 buttons that correspond to commonly used tools like color picking, brush size, undo, and copy/paste. That means more time focusing on your work and less time fiddling with menus. It also has 4.5 stars on Amazon, with users saying its $36.99 price makes it a great alternative to options like the $90-$297 Tourbox that may work even better than the more expensive keyboard.