This New HDMI Gadget Can Block Malware From Reaching Your Computer

According to the U.K.-based National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), monitors and displays are an "attractive target" for cybercriminals. They're everywhere in a modern business environment and they do sometimes facilitate access to sensitive or mission-critical data, especially when including various interfaces like USB hubs. As the NCSC points out, monitors can be used to "gain access to a network for espionage purposes, disruption, or financial gain." That's why it created SilentGlass, a small, plug-and-play HDMI gadget that stops malicious communications from being passed through HDMI and DisplayPort signals.

It's not exactly the type of device you'll want to install on your computer at home, unless you have a lot of unknown people plugging gear into your desktop or laptop. But it's a solid option for public computers, high-security environments, and those in commercial spaces — like a computer tucked away in a back office that anyone could have access to. The NCSC says that the device has already been deployed on U.K. government estates. Now, it will be available to anyone, but perhaps most useful to those in "high-threat environments."

Technically, the device is not ready for purchase globally just yet. The NCSC partnered with Goldilock Labs, a U.K. cybersecurity firm, and Sony UK Technology Centre to distribute the product, but buy links are not yet live as of this writing.