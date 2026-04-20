5 Privacy Gadgets That Can Protect Your Data

The majority of hacks happen remotely and are largely automated, which is one of the primary reasons to update your passwords regularly and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for your online accounts. With MFA switched on, you're 99% less likely to get hacked, even if hackers figure out your password. The first factor of authentication is usually a password, with the others being something you physically possess, such as a phone or, better yet, a security key like the YubiKey 5 Series.

These security keys start at $58. They are USB-style devices that you can insert into a USB-A, USB-C, or even a Lightning port to authenticate yourself in various online accounts, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, and some banking platforms. YubiKeys support various authentication protocols, and you can also use them with NFC-enabled devices like modern iPhones and Android phones.

A YubiKey is also safer than using a smartphone or computer. For instance, SMS codes can be intercepted, and passkeys stored on devices can be compromised if the device gets hacked. With a security key, a hacker would have to go through a lot of effort to physically get it from you. Security keys are also unphishable because even if hackers lead you to a fake version of a supported website, they will refuse to authenticate it. And since they work without an internet connection or cellular network, they are more reliable.