These Venomous Ants Are Invading The Southeast U.S. — Here's How To Spot Them

The weather is finally warming up, and it'll soon be time for short-sleeve shirts, picnics, and storing drinks in coolers — all perfect for summer survival. But with warm weather also comes insects, including invasive species of ants. Unfortunately, one such species is slowly encroaching on southeastern parts of the United States. And if you happen to get stung by one of them, you could be in for a world of pain.

Brachyponera chinensis, better known as the Asian needle ant, is a species of ant that hails from many Asian countries, including China, Japan, and the Koreas. While the ant was first seen in the U.S. back in the 1930s, it's only recently started making its way across the American Southeast in states like Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. However, people have also allegedly spotted these insects in Wisconsin, Washington, and Texas.

As an invasive species, Asian needle ants are posing threats to our native ant populations, which are vital to local ecosystems. However, Asian needle ants are also problematic because they're among the relatively few insects that are venomous to humans. While the venom of the common fire ant burns intensely and can even leave scars, life-threatening allergic reactions are rare. Asian needle ant stings are not only painful, but they're seemingly more likely to cause severe allergic reactions. Even bee stings trigger allergic reactions less frequently than Asian needle ants do.