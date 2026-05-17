Why Your TV's Power Light Stays On After You Turn It Off

For many electronics manufacturers, turning a device on isn't enough to indicate the gadget is running. Many install a power light that shines when the gadget is activated. However, the power lights of devices such as smart TVs often stay illuminated even when the TV isn't. We'd insert a "That light confirms that it's off" joke from "The Simpsons" here, but that would imply modern smart TVs are even capable of turning off.

When you turn a smart TV off, you aren't actually turning it off. According to manufacturers such as Sony, if the screen isn't on but the power light is, the TV has entered a "standby mode." Depending on the brand and model, standby mode can install apps and updates in the background, maintain voice recognition features, and quickly power the set on to resume watching TV. It's sort of like leaving your Switch 2 in sleep mode, although unlike that console, turning off these smart TVs can prove to be a humongous hassle.

Different manufacturers often hide an actual powered-off state behind a maze of settings menus, although some, such as Amazon Fire TV, simply don't give you the option — you either have "On" or "Standby." If you can't find the option to turn off your TV (or it doesn't come with one), you can always just unplug it or hook up a smart plug between the TV and the wall so you can physically cut off power through an app. Just make sure the TV is the only gadget connected to the plug; you should never run a power strip through the smart plug.