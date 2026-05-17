Why Your TV's Power Light Stays On After You Turn It Off
For many electronics manufacturers, turning a device on isn't enough to indicate the gadget is running. Many install a power light that shines when the gadget is activated. However, the power lights of devices such as smart TVs often stay illuminated even when the TV isn't. We'd insert a "That light confirms that it's off" joke from "The Simpsons" here, but that would imply modern smart TVs are even capable of turning off.
When you turn a smart TV off, you aren't actually turning it off. According to manufacturers such as Sony, if the screen isn't on but the power light is, the TV has entered a "standby mode." Depending on the brand and model, standby mode can install apps and updates in the background, maintain voice recognition features, and quickly power the set on to resume watching TV. It's sort of like leaving your Switch 2 in sleep mode, although unlike that console, turning off these smart TVs can prove to be a humongous hassle.
Different manufacturers often hide an actual powered-off state behind a maze of settings menus, although some, such as Amazon Fire TV, simply don't give you the option — you either have "On" or "Standby." If you can't find the option to turn off your TV (or it doesn't come with one), you can always just unplug it or hook up a smart plug between the TV and the wall so you can physically cut off power through an app. Just make sure the TV is the only gadget connected to the plug; you should never run a power strip through the smart plug.
Is standby mode really such a drain?
Like with computers, a smart TV's standby/sleep mode uses more power than turning it off. However, modern technology hasn't stopped at making these devices more powerful. They're also more efficient, squeezing extra power out of every kilowatt-hour.
According to sites such as ZDNet, the average cost of keeping a smart TV on standby requires so little money that you could probably cover it by searching the couch covers for loose change. The site took two TVs — an LG G5 OLED 55-inch and a Toshiba C350 55-inch — and crunched the numbers. Assuming over 200 kWH per year for each set, operating costs would only require $39.82 for the LG and $37.50 for the Toshiba, with standby only adding $0.11 to the total bill. Of course, that is an idealized calculation and highly dependent on your watching habits and energy provider, but the point stands. There aren't enough hours in the day for a TV's standby mode to put a dent in your budget.
If you want to save money with your TV, you have plenty of other options than worrying about standby mode. For instance, many sets have an Eco Mode that reduces power consumption at the cost of low performance. If you don't mind this setting ruining your screen's brightness (and other quality-enhancing features), activate Eco Mode, and you will probably see more savings in one day than you would with a year of standby.