Meta's New Smart Glasses Feature Could Be A Privacy Nightmare, According To Advocates

Meta has been trying to work facial recognition systems into its social media environment for what seems like forever. Not only is the company planning to add this feature to its line of smart glasses, but The New York Times got its hands on an internal memo about how the project carries "safety and privacy risks." On April 13, the ACLU sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, claiming the upcoming facial recognition system, dubbed "Name Tag," poses a threat to "vulnerable communities."

These include religious minorities, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and survivors of stalking and sexual harassment. In fact, anyone with an online presence (which is basically everyone) is vulnerable, from children to the CEOs of major companies. The ACLU is concerned that since the smart glasses look like your run-of-the-mill prescription glasses, users could "surveil and profile" everyone they see covertly to "identify and stalk" potential victims. The organization is also concerned that members of police forces could wear the smart glasses and use Name Tag to violate the Fourth Amendment.

The letter cites a 2024 incident where Harvard students used smart glasses equipped with facial recognition software to "identify strangers on the Boston subway in real time," as well as studies that demonstrate attacks (physical and otherwise) against members of the LGBTQ+ community have increased in recent years. Name Tag is a definite concern. Luckily, there are glasses with specialized lenses that fool facial recognition software and apps that act as anti-smart glasses radar to help combat such features.