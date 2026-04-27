Apple's $60 iPhone Case Ranked Shockingly Low In This Real-World Test
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Apple offers a wide range of official iPhone 17 cases, including ones with Beats branding. Like most first-party cases, these have excellent fit and finish, resulting in zero compatibility issues. This is why many iPhone buyers opt for the company's own cases, despite them being significantly more expensive than many third-party options from reputable brands. Now, real-world testing by a YouTube creator has resulted in some surprising revelations about one particular Apple iPhone case that may force you to think twice about spending $60 on it.
Project Farm — a YouTube channel known for its objective consumer testing — put several popular iPhone cases through their paces, including Apple's TechWoven Case with MagSafe. This case is only available for the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and comes in five color options. Made from recycled polyester, the case has a textured finish and includes a TPU coating on the sides for better grip. It also features aluminum buttons and has built-in magnets for useful MagSafe gadgets. More importantly, Apple claims to have tested it for thousands of hours and says it's built to protect iPhones from scratches and drops. However, Project Farm's findings aren't so flattering.
Apple's TechWoven case offers poor protection in testing
Project Farm tested various iPhone 17 Pro Max cases on a number of parameters, including the level of side and corner protection, MagSafe holding strength, edge protection buffer, and the force needed to push the iPhone buttons with the case. The only test in which the Apple TechWoven case ranked reasonably was the force needed to operate iPhone buttons. It was number six out of 16. Its worst showing came in at rank 15 in the side impact test, with significant damage to the phone despite the presence of the case when impacted on the side with something sharp.
Other tests in which the TechWoven case's showing was pretty bad include the buffer added by the case's raised edges and the force required to dislodge the case. Apple's case was at number 14 in both instances. The case performed slightly better in corner protection, which is something a lot of buyers look forward to, as corners often bear the brunt when a phone is dropped. However, the iPhone still suffered notable damage, and the case ended up on number 11. On a non-protection parameter — MagSafe holding strength — the Apple case ranked tenth.
The testing from Project Farm clearly indicates that if you are seeking top-notch protection for your expensive iPhone, you'll be better off with something like the ESR Cyber Tough case, which ranked at the top in most protection-related parameters, with a not-so-good showing in the other parameters. Keep in mind, though, it's double the weight of the Apple case. The $80 Mous Limitless case with Aramid Fiber topped the entire testing, largely thanks to its good performance across all tests, except for the MagSafe strength.
What are the TechWoven case owners saying?
Buyers have mixed feedback about the TechWoven case, with some actually confirming the findings of Project Farm's testing. At least two Redditors claim sustaining damage on their iPhones because of a drop, whereas another said that it's easy for the iPhone to get dislodged from the case in the event of a drop. Another buyer complaint is that the case catches a lot of the grime and dirt, which can be hard to get rid of.
Otherwise, TechWoven case owners are largely happy with the case and appreciate the lack of any fingerprint smudges on it, its grippy texture, and responsive buttons. It has also received a solid average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon and even better ratings on Best Buy. One notable bit of negative feedback we found on the shopping platforms is that it develops bubbles or bumps without any clear reasoning. So, if you're thinking about getting the TechWoven, do consider Project Farm's findings and general feedback from actual buyers.