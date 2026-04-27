Apple's $60 iPhone Case Ranked Shockingly Low In This Real-World Test

Project Farm tested various iPhone 17 Pro Max cases on a number of parameters, including the level of side and corner protection, MagSafe holding strength, edge protection buffer, and the force needed to push the iPhone buttons with the case. The only test in which the Apple TechWoven case ranked reasonably was the force needed to operate iPhone buttons. It was number six out of 16. Its worst showing came in at rank 15 in the side impact test, with significant damage to the phone despite the presence of the case when impacted on the side with something sharp.

Other tests in which the TechWoven case's showing was pretty bad include the buffer added by the case's raised edges and the force required to dislodge the case. Apple's case was at number 14 in both instances. The case performed slightly better in corner protection, which is something a lot of buyers look forward to, as corners often bear the brunt when a phone is dropped. However, the iPhone still suffered notable damage, and the case ended up on number 11. On a non-protection parameter — MagSafe holding strength — the Apple case ranked tenth.

The testing from Project Farm clearly indicates that if you are seeking top-notch protection for your expensive iPhone, you'll be better off with something like the ESR Cyber Tough case, which ranked at the top in most protection-related parameters, with a not-so-good showing in the other parameters. Keep in mind, though, it's double the weight of the Apple case. The $80 Mous Limitless case with Aramid Fiber topped the entire testing, largely thanks to its good performance across all tests, except for the MagSafe strength.