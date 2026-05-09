What Happened To Sharp TVs?

TV manufacturers can go through a lot of ebb and flow when it comes to market presence. There are eras where one or two TV brands reign supreme over a particular type of picture tech (e.g., Panasonic for plasma TVs), but there can also be long stretches of time where a popular TV maker is radio silent, only to make a surprise comeback. Then, there are companies like Sharp. Back in the 2010s, Sharp was one of the main players in LCD TV production and was renowned for its big-screen Aquos and Quattron sets.

However, as the years passed by, Sharp's North American presence became more and more fragmented. Between 2015 and 2018, Sharp actually licensed its TV brand to Hisense, until the former was purchased by Foxconn in 2019; at which point, Sharp began producing and selling its own TVs once more. It might sound like Sharp has been thriving ever since, but the reality is a bit more of a mixed bag.

In March 2024, Sharp announced that it was completely shutting down its big-screen LCD panel production and would convert its massive manufacturing plant in Sakai, Japan, to a data center. At the same time, Sharp also announced that it would be pulling back on smaller panel production across its other global facilities.