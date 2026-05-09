What Happened To Sharp TVs?
TV manufacturers can go through a lot of ebb and flow when it comes to market presence. There are eras where one or two TV brands reign supreme over a particular type of picture tech (e.g., Panasonic for plasma TVs), but there can also be long stretches of time where a popular TV maker is radio silent, only to make a surprise comeback. Then, there are companies like Sharp. Back in the 2010s, Sharp was one of the main players in LCD TV production and was renowned for its big-screen Aquos and Quattron sets.
However, as the years passed by, Sharp's North American presence became more and more fragmented. Between 2015 and 2018, Sharp actually licensed its TV brand to Hisense, until the former was purchased by Foxconn in 2019; at which point, Sharp began producing and selling its own TVs once more. It might sound like Sharp has been thriving ever since, but the reality is a bit more of a mixed bag.
In March 2024, Sharp announced that it was completely shutting down its big-screen LCD panel production and would convert its massive manufacturing plant in Sakai, Japan, to a data center. At the same time, Sharp also announced that it would be pulling back on smaller panel production across its other global facilities.
Sharp still sells TVs in North America, but the availability and quality aren't what they used to be
Nowadays, you'll actually be able to find 4K HDR TVs made by Sharp, and there are several Mini LED sets — and even a couple of OLED models – to choose from. That said, you won't just be able to waltz into your local Best Buy or Walmart and expect to take home a Sharp TV. Instead, you'll need to order newer Sharp sets like the Aquos XLED FV1 4K Mini LED, and C55FS1UR 4K OLED from underdog retailers like BrandsMart USA and Walt's TV.
Sharp is also more on par with value-oriented TV brands like Hisense, TCL, and Vizio, rather than sharing prestige with leading screen titans like Samsung and LG. That's not to say that buying a new Sharp TV is a bad idea, but it pays to be as educated as possible when you're shopping for a new TV. Here's hoping Sharp doesn't fully stop making TVs like Panasonic TVs, a once-lauded plasma TV leader that fell off the North American market for several years, had an OLED comeback for two years, and then ceased production all over again.