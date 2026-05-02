This 'Amazon's Choice' Carbon Monoxide Detector Could Be Dangerous, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports has unearthed a potentially deadly fault in a popular carbon monoxide detector sold on Amazon, finding that the faulty detector resulted in at least four hospitalizations this year alone. This raises serious concerns about both Amazon and the carbon monoxide detection industry's lack of uniform, federally mandated standards.

Offered on the e-commerce website under the brand name Hembisen, the plug-in CO monitor is manufactured by Shenzhen Kanghua Shengshi Industrial Co, LTD. According to Consumer Reports, the detector billed itself as a four-in-one product that tracked temperature, humidity, and combustible gas, as well as other functionalities. Sold under model number KH-158, it received an 'Amazon's Choice' prior to the investigation. If you count yourself among those customers who purchased one of these detectors, CR suggests returning the product to Amazon.

According to Consumer Reports, Amazon has been alerted to the findings. The retailer "removed" the detector model "while [it investigates] the safety signals in question," and removed similar products that Consumer Reports also identified that were similar or identical to the faulty Hembisen detector, including models from KH Alert, Koaabit, Yojock, and Vilfet. Questions remain about the retailing giant's approach to verifying the safety and security of its various offerings, particularly safety products. Unfortunately, the report is indicative of broader trends regarding large online retailers and third-party sites.