Here's When You Should Clear Your Browser Cache
If you visit a website multiple times a day, loading it each time is inefficient. Instead, your browser downloads all the data once and then displays it whenever you reopen it. This cache fills up your storage, though, which means you'll eventually have to delete it.
How often you should clear your browser cache depends on your specific use. You should usually clear it whenever there's an active issue that you need to deal with, though there's no harm in clearing it more often. If your Google Chrome is suddenly slow or websites are refusing to load properly, these are signs that your browser needs a reset. Another case where you'd want to clear your browser cache is when you're running out of storage. For those who watch videos in a browser on YouTube, Netflix, or similar websites, the cache can quickly add up to multiple gigabytes. This can be an issue for those using phones with limited storage.
How often these issues occur depends on what you do in your browser, the platform you're on, and the total storage you have access to. For example, someone who browses shopping pages and is bombarded with product images will end up with a large cache that needs to be cleared. On the other hand, someone who only uses their browser to search Google queries and rarely visits sites that create a lot of cache can spend months without clearing it.
Should you clear your browser cache even if there are no issues?
If you're not facing any of the issues we've mentioned so far, there's still a reason to clear your Google Chrome or Firefox browser cache at least once every few months. Doing so leads to a faster and smoother browsing experience. It's important to note that clearing the browser cache will impact how quickly websites load on the first visit, as the browser must load each new site from scratch. This depends on how fast your internet connection is, but if you're not suffering from any Wi-Fi issues, it won't be a huge change in loading times and will improve after each website initially loads.
Another reason to clear your browser cache every so often is to remove obsolete or corrupted data. Cache can become corrupted over time, and as websites change, it may no longer be required. In such cases, the outdated cache provides no value at best, and actively worsens loading times at worst. Even if you're not facing any issues currently, having cache constantly build up can result in problems later, and frequent cleaning helps prevent these before they manifest.
This is especially true for people using old HDDs for storage, given their slower read speeds. If there's a ton of cached data on the drive, an HDD would take a long time to find it. This can result in slower loading while the HDD retrieves cached data.
How to automatically delete cache from your browser
If you don't even want to manually clear your cache, there is a way to make it automatic. This depends on your browser, but if you primarily use Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge, you can make it so that all cached images and files get deleted each time you close the window. Do note that this will make websites load more slowly, and you'll also have to enter any passwords or billing details each time you load the website.
In Firefox, click the three horizontal lines to open the application menu and go to your settings. Click on Privacy & Security on the left and scroll down until you find History. Here, you can choose the "Never remember history" option to completely stop Firefox from caching and storing your history, or you can choose "Customize history" if you want to select what to delete whenever you close Firefox.
The process is similar if you want to stop Microsoft Edge from storing cached data. Click the three dots beside your profile to open a dropdown, then go to settings and click the three horizontal bars in the top left to see various options. Here, click on "Privacy, search, and services," and you'll find an option to clear browsing data. Once you click this, you can either delete the cached data and history directly or choose what gets deleted each time you close the browser. If you want to do this on either Google Chrome or Safari, you can do so by downloading a free browser extension that does the job, such as the aptly named Clear Cache.