Here's When You Should Clear Your Browser Cache

If you visit a website multiple times a day, loading it each time is inefficient. Instead, your browser downloads all the data once and then displays it whenever you reopen it. This cache fills up your storage, though, which means you'll eventually have to delete it.

How often you should clear your browser cache depends on your specific use. You should usually clear it whenever there's an active issue that you need to deal with, though there's no harm in clearing it more often. If your Google Chrome is suddenly slow or websites are refusing to load properly, these are signs that your browser needs a reset. Another case where you'd want to clear your browser cache is when you're running out of storage. For those who watch videos in a browser on YouTube, Netflix, or similar websites, the cache can quickly add up to multiple gigabytes. This can be an issue for those using phones with limited storage.

How often these issues occur depends on what you do in your browser, the platform you're on, and the total storage you have access to. For example, someone who browses shopping pages and is bombarded with product images will end up with a large cache that needs to be cleared. On the other hand, someone who only uses their browser to search Google queries and rarely visits sites that create a lot of cache can spend months without clearing it.