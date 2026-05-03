The US Navy Uses These Unmanned Robots To Clear Dangerous Sea Mines

Amongst other revelations, the crisis in Iran has shone a fresh spotlight on the U.S.'s depleted minesweeping capabilities. As part of its effort to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil supply passes, Iran has begun laying underwater mines. The U.S. has responded by blocking Iranian ports and attempting to clear passageways through the strait, but according to reporting in the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Navy hasn't had significant mine clearing capabilities in decades (focusing its resources and budget on other projects, like a new class of supercarrier).

In place of its traditional, specialized minesweeping craft and helicopters, the U.S. has begun experimenting with unmanned craft. Part of this next generation arsenal is a remote-controlled underwater mine neutralizer dubbed the Archerfish, which works in concert with sonar mine-hunting systems to locate and destroy mines before they can pose a threat to surface or submerged vessels. It allows the Navy to find and detonate mines with unmanned craft, without putting its personnel (or more valuable vehicles) at risk. Here's how it works.