Don't Wait To Buy A Kindle - Here's Why
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There's nothing better than digging into a brand-new e-reader to see how the latest E Ink screen technology stacks up. Sadly, E Ink screens evolve at a snail's pace, which means e-reader manufacturers like Rakuten and Amazon have to wait for that tech to arrive before they can build new e-reader models with it. In Rakuten's case, with its Kobo devices, it tends to launch fresh e-reader models every two or three years, and while Amazon's Kindle line holds 72% of the market share in the US, its pacing for new hardware is fairly similar at around three years. We most recently saw the majority of the Kindle line refreshed in late 2024, which means we have at least another year to go before any new Paperwhite models pop up on the scene.
Now, this doesn't mean Amazon won't launch a new Kindle model this year, as the non-frontlit Scribe (also limited to black and white) is supposed to land early in 2026, so it could arrive at any moment. Still, if you've been waiting to buy a new Kindle specifically for e-reading rather than note-taking in hopes that a new model lands with a (yet-to-be-announced) next-gen Carta 1400 screen, it appears that rumors on Reddit are currently predicting this tech will land in 2027. Given that Carta 1300 launched in 2023 and Kindle released models using the tech in 2024, those current guesstimates align with previous timelines.
In other words, it's unlikely we'll see any new e-reader-focused Kindles with a refreshed Carta E Ink screen this year. That means if you're currently in the market for a new Kindle e-reader, you'll be best served by pulling the trigger today, as what's available right now is still the latest and greatest e-reading hardware available and won't be supplanted anytime soon.
The best time to buy a Kindle is right now
The best time to buy a new piece of tech is right now, because there's always an improved model coming down the pike, and when the plan is to wait for something better, you can easily find yourself stuck in a loop where you're always holding out for the next best thing. Sure, when the new e-reader Kindle models drop in the next year or two, they will likely offer a few improvements, but that's a long time to wait for small tweaks to existing designs.
Another issue is that E Ink isn't a fast-moving technology or company, and you can see that in existing screens, where some users prefer Carta 1200 even though 1300 screens are faster and offer less ghosting. In practice, it would seem many in the e-reader community disagree, preferring the contrast on Carta 1200 devices. Basically, waiting for new tech can backfire in a day and age when many products are getting worse and more expensive, rather than improving the user experience.
As prices for tech continue to rise and quality falls, even Amazon isn't immune. For example, we saw the first Kindle Colorsoft model launch in 2024 to poor reviews due to a lack of quality control, with countless users suffering from extreme banding across their screens. Amazon eventually tweaked the Colorsoft to improve things, and so far, the newer Scribe Colorsoft is getting good reviews, but it remains to be seen if Amazon can keep up the pace when Carta 1400 devices eventually land. Once again, you're likely better off buying an existing model that offers tons of user and professional reviews to ensure you're getting the quality you deserve, rather than gambling on an unproven product at launch in some distant future.