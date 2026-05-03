Don't Wait To Buy A Kindle - Here's Why

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There's nothing better than digging into a brand-new e-reader to see how the latest E Ink screen technology stacks up. Sadly, E Ink screens evolve at a snail's pace, which means e-reader manufacturers like Rakuten and Amazon have to wait for that tech to arrive before they can build new e-reader models with it. In Rakuten's case, with its Kobo devices, it tends to launch fresh e-reader models every two or three years, and while Amazon's Kindle line holds 72% of the market share in the US, its pacing for new hardware is fairly similar at around three years. We most recently saw the majority of the Kindle line refreshed in late 2024, which means we have at least another year to go before any new Paperwhite models pop up on the scene.

Now, this doesn't mean Amazon won't launch a new Kindle model this year, as the non-frontlit Scribe (also limited to black and white) is supposed to land early in 2026, so it could arrive at any moment. Still, if you've been waiting to buy a new Kindle specifically for e-reading rather than note-taking in hopes that a new model lands with a (yet-to-be-announced) next-gen Carta 1400 screen, it appears that rumors on Reddit are currently predicting this tech will land in 2027. Given that Carta 1300 launched in 2023 and Kindle released models using the tech in 2024, those current guesstimates align with previous timelines.

In other words, it's unlikely we'll see any new e-reader-focused Kindles with a refreshed Carta E Ink screen this year. That means if you're currently in the market for a new Kindle e-reader, you'll be best served by pulling the trigger today, as what's available right now is still the latest and greatest e-reading hardware available and won't be supplanted anytime soon.