5 Reasons Owning A Kindle Is Still Worth It To Physical Book Lovers

The choice between a Kindle and physical books can be tough, especially for traditional book lovers. The feeling of holding a book, turning pages, and even the smell of print is integral to the reading experience for many. That's why they hesitate to switch to a Kindle. But as it turns out, not everyone who's moved to a Kindle feels disappointed. On the contrary, many express satisfaction and have discovered that the convenience of a Kindle outweighs the emotional connection they felt with physical books.

Kindles are designed to solve some of the real-world problems we face with traditional books, without taking away the joy of reading. The display makes the experience feel book-like, and within its expansive library, you can browse through millions of titles. Apart from that, a Kindle is lightweight, allowing you to carry it anywhere. It has a wide array of built-in functions that complement your experience, from dictionaries to annotations. And since ebooks are often cheaper than their hardcover editions, you may end up saving money on purchases.

For some of you, it may not be about choosing one over the other, but simply what's more convenient at any given moment. Perhaps, a paperback makes more sense while you're resting comfortably on the couch, and for travel, a Kindle quietly takes the lead. So, if you've been thinking about getting a Kindle but aren't sure yet, some of the benefits listed below might convince you.