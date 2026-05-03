5 Cool Kindle Accessories You Can 3D Print

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Most people already know that the Amazon Kindle is one of the most convenient ways to read, even if you prefer physical books, but the general reading experience can feel a bit generic when limited to basic accessories found in stores or when just holding the tablet for long periods. Instead of settling for overpriced, mass-produced plastic covers, makers can use their 3D printers to craft custom 3D-printed gear they'll use every day.

We've found free STL files uploaded to Printables that cover everything from reading comfortably in bed to specialized grips to reduce hand fatigue. If you've got the materials and know-how, you can even choose your own colors and materials and tweak designs to your liking. Commercial products simply can't match this kind of custom approach to Kindle accessories. Plus, it's fun to make mechanical stands that use magnets or slim cases that protect a Kindle's screen when not in use. All that's needed is a roll of filament and a few hours of print time to completely upgrade your reading habit.