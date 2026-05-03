5 Cool Kindle Accessories You Can 3D Print
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Most people already know that the Amazon Kindle is one of the most convenient ways to read, even if you prefer physical books, but the general reading experience can feel a bit generic when limited to basic accessories found in stores or when just holding the tablet for long periods. Instead of settling for overpriced, mass-produced plastic covers, makers can use their 3D printers to craft custom 3D-printed gear they'll use every day.
We've found free STL files uploaded to Printables that cover everything from reading comfortably in bed to specialized grips to reduce hand fatigue. If you've got the materials and know-how, you can even choose your own colors and materials and tweak designs to your liking. Commercial products simply can't match this kind of custom approach to Kindle accessories. Plus, it's fun to make mechanical stands that use magnets or slim cases that protect a Kindle's screen when not in use. All that's needed is a roll of filament and a few hours of print time to completely upgrade your reading habit.
Hands-free bed mount
The Hands-Free Bed Mount by Rauwman is a modular system designed for anyone who finds holding an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite in bed uncomfortable for extended periods. It uses a ball joint system to let users position their Kindle at the exact angle needed for a late-night reading marathon. Thanks to its modular design, users can swap out the base for a clamp system that fits bed frames between 10mm and 27mm thick or use a mattress insert that slides underneath to use the mattress weight for a stable, non-permanent mounting option.
Users can print the extension rods in four different sizes, ranging from 50mm to 346mm, which gives users total control over how far the screen sits from their face. Designer Rauwman optimized the parts for printing without supports, saving time and reducing filament waste. Makers with a large-format printer like the Prusa XL can print several sets of rods in a single batch. It's recommended to use PETG for the clamp so it retains its tension over time and doesn't warp under pressure.
Kindle folding stand
For makers who prefer to read at a desk or a kitchen table, the Kindle Folding Stand by omerk83 is a perfect mechanical solution. This isn't just a single piece of plastic; it requires some light assembly with six M4 heat inserts and six M6 screws. The result is a heavy-duty stand that feels far more premium than a cheap, generic plastic fold-out stand you can find online. Another highlight of this design is the use of 8x3mm magnets to create magnetic "stops" for different viewing angles. When folding the stand, the magnets pull the arms into place with a crisp, tactile snap.
It's a great project for a printer like the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, which provides the speed and precision needed for mechanical parts that need to fit together perfectly. Just make sure to print in super-fine detail at a slow speed, with solid parts, so it's as strong and accurate as possible. Once makers glue the magnet into their designated slots and press the heat inserts in, they'll have a portable stand that keeps a Kindle Paperwhite stable even on uneven surfaces. This stand is also strong enough to handle larger tablets like a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 or similar, so it's well worth making and having around.
Kindle Paperwhite protective case
Cases can add extra bulk and can end up being more of a clumsy addition than a useful one, but the Kindle Paperwhite Protective Case by JanS keeps things slim while adding a personalized touch to a user's Kindle. This rigid shell is designed to slide Kindles in from any direction, making this 3D printing project perfect for left and right-handed readers. Just printing in standard PLA will be fine, although some might want to use a stronger filament for extra protection and heat resistance over time.
Creator JanS has optimized the STL file to print best with a 0.5mm nozzle with a 1.05mm wall thickness, though a version for standard 0.4mm nozzles is also available as they more or less come as standard for most 3D printers from Elegoo to Prusa. The bottom surface area is small, so makers should consider adding a brim during the slicing process to ensure the case stays adhered to the build plate during the printing process. Some prints may feel slightly loose around the Kindle due to different printer tolerances, so just add a strip of masking tape to the inside of the sleeve to keep the device from sliding out unexpectedly.
Kindle Paperwhite banded grips
Holding a Kindle Paperwhite can lead to hand cramps thanks to how thin it is, but the Kindle Paperwhite Banded Grips by Lanc3d solves this issue with an ergonomic, low-filament design. Instead of a full case that covers the entire back and bulks up the Kindle, these are two separate grips that are attached to either side of the Kindle. They're held in place by two silicone elastic hair bands to stay in place, which also means zero issues with scratches from or buffs near the edges of the Kindle Paperwhite.
These grips provide a wider, more secure point of contact for your thumb, which is incredibly helpful for reading while commuting or standing on a train. Because they're disconnected from each other, they take up very little space in a users bag and use significantly less filament than a traditional 3D-printed case. Users can quickly snap them off when they want to use the devices without any extra weight or when it's time to pack it away into a travel bag. This is an excellent project for a machine like the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, as makers can make a set in under an hour without sacrificing the structural integrity of the grips.
Booklet case for Kindle Paperwhite
For makers who want to give their Kindle Paperwhite a classic book look while keeping it protected, the Booklet Case by Jeroen is the ultimate DIY project for a Kindle. This case is specifically built for the 2021 edition Kindle Paperwhite and features a fully functional hinge system. Instead of using metal pins or specialized hardware, this specific design uses a piece of 1.75mm filament threaded through the hinge links to hold the cover and shell together. It's rare to find a hinged case for anything that can be 3D printed and put to use without any extra fixtures or fittings.
To complete the build, makers will need to print the bottom shell, the top cover, and seven individual hinge links. If the filament pin feels a little loose, you can use a heated knife to flatten the ends, creating a permanent rivet that keeps everything secure. For a more professional finish, makers can use super glue to fix small magnets into the designated slots to keep the cover closed when not in use. The Prusa XL is a great choice for this print thanks to its reliable first layer that ensures its large flat surfaces of the booklet bottom shell and top cover come out perfectly smooth and free of defects.