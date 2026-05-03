Your Wi-Fi Adapter Might Be Plugged Into The Wrong USB Port

When we experience Wi-Fi problems, our first response is often to start troubleshooting our routers. And while there are a slew of Wi-Fi mistakes everyone can make, the solution isn't always as simple as adjusting where the router's antennas point or using an outdated router. In fact, if you use a USB adapter to connect to your Wi-Fi, the problem might actually come down to which USB port you plug it into.

Whenever you plug something into your PC, it can be easy to just grab the first USB port that you find and throw the device into it. However, not all USB ports are the same, and knowing the differences between USB port types is actually really important for making sure you get the most out of the devices that you're using. And, as it turns out, this even applies to using USB Wi-Fi adapters, too.

According to a whitepaper published by Intel, not only can the type of USB port you plug your adapter into affect speed, but also being too close to devices on certain ports can hinder your adapter's performance.