3 Kindle Alternatives That Still Have Buttons To Turn Pages

Kobo's Libra Colour, which is one of our gadget recommendations for frequent flyers, is a widely appreciated e-reader that is popular among both experts and shoppers thanks to its color e-ink screen and an impressive feature set. At a list price of $230, it's cheaper than Amazon's top color e-readers, the Kindle Colorsoft and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. The Libra Colour features a 7-inch display that not only shows visuals and text in crisp, vibrant colors but also supports a stylus for marking up and highlighting e-books.

The e-reader can also function as your journal with built-in notebooks and supports cloud backup to Kobo Cloud, Dropbox, or Google Drive. But more importantly, it has built-in physical page-turn buttons, making it more ergonomic to hold for longer periods. It can carry more than 20,000 e-books thanks to its 32 GB storage capacity, plus it supports audiobooks, which you can listen to using Bluetooth headphones. As for the e-books themselves, you can download or purchase them from Kobo's own store or borrow them from your local library using Overdrive. The Kobo Libra Colour is also water-resistant, making it great for beach trips.

Experts appreciate the e-reader's responsive experience and long battery life. It can last for weeks with around one hour of reading every day. Unfortunately, the stylus is an added cost, and the availability of books on the Kobo Store isn't at the same level as Kindle's e-book store.