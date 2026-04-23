8 Cool Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Beach Trip
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Even if the beach is one of your happy places, there are still some ways to improve your time with the sun, sea, and sand. To make sure that you have even more fun during your next beach trip, we've rounded up eight gadgets that will provide comfort, convenience, entertainment, and ease in capturing memories.
Our recommendations for devices to bring on your next beach trip go beyond just solar-powered gadgets, though some of those have their place in your fun-in-the-sun tote, too. Among the products that we've included in this list are options for cooling down, jamming to your favorite tunes, and keeping your drinks icy. Some of those same themes play strongly in our rundown of smart home gadgets for outdoor areas, but our selections here focus on the needs and wants of beach lovers.
The gadgets in this article are all available on Amazon, where they've each received high buyer scores and more than 1,000 ratings each. Our decision to include them among our picks is supported by comments from the platform's customers, as well as the insights from reputable reviewers. They're not only cool gadgets for the beach, but they're also reliable products that deliver what they promise.
Jisulife Neck Fan Life3
There are several options to keep yourself cool while you lounge around on the beach, but you can go hands-free with the Jisulife Neck Fan Life3. Available on Amazon for $33.99, this personal cooling device is worn around the neck, and its 78 air outlets will make sure that you stay comfortable. The gadget is flexible, so you won't have a problem adjusting it into the perfect shape for you.
This Jisulife neck fan, which has an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 61,700 customer ratings, is so lightweight that you might forget you're wearing it, according to Bob Vila's review. It only weighs about 9.1 ounces, but the device is powerful enough to prevent you from overheating when you're under the sun, according to Amazon shoppers. You have five speed settings to choose from with this gadget, and its battery can last up to 16 hours on a full charge (using a single speed).
Customers said that this personal fan isn't just for spending time on the beach or outdoors, as it has also provided comfort while at work, when driving, or during cooking time. It can be used by kids to senior citizens, with Bob Vila mentioning that the device has survived some mishandling by children. On the downside, some buyers complained that the unit blows hot air on them, while others felt the unit itself acts as a collar, making their necks heat up.
Blavor PN-W05 solar power bank
If you're going to stay outdoors for a while, you might as well take advantage of the sun. The Blavor PN-W05 is a great gadget for the beach because it's going to recharge with its built-in solar panels, so your other electronic devices will have a source of backup power if their battery runs low over the day. It also won't be hard to bring with you on your trip as it's small enough to fit in a pocket, according to Amazon shoppers.
The solar power bank is $39.99 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars from nearly 45,800 customers. Customers said that its wireless charging output is reliable, and that its 20-watt fast-charging option, via USB-C, doesn't disappoint. It also has a USB-A output port, in case you need it. Meanwhile, to charge the power bank, its solar panels aren't the only way, as you can also do so with a USB-C cable plugged into another power source.
In its tests of the Blavor power bank, Shopper Advocate notes that, while charging is generally solid and reliable, it's too slow to be used as a primary power source on an extended trip. For a day trip to the beach, though, particularly when it's full sun, this unit is a good option — it's also a worthy backup source in most situations. With its rugged design and IPX5 waterproof rating, you won't second-guess your decision to bring the device with you on your next beach trip. The review also noted that the gadget's LED flashlight is bright enough to light up your surroundings.
JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker
The JBL Flip 7 is one of our best Bluetooth speakers for outdoor use because of its IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, as well as its impressive volume for its size. This makes the device, which you can buy from Amazon for $149.95, an excellent companion for beach parties. It's also drop-proof from heights of up to one meter, and it can run for up to 16 hours from a full battery with the help of the Playtime Boost feature.
What Hi-Fi gave the JBL Flip 7 a perfect score of five stars, and it has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from more than 2,800 shoppers. According to What Hi-Fi, the Bluetooth speaker sounds smoother, with more bass, compared to its predecessor, and this matches the general sentiment of the Amazon customers, as they have praised the device's great audio quality.
If you bring two of these Bluetooth speakers to the beach, you can link them into a studio pair using Auracast technology. It will be easy to bring them with the PushLock system for interchangeable accessories, with Amazon customers noting that the strap and carabiner that come with it are more useful than expected.
Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 digital camera
Everyone can take photos while on the beach using their phones, but you'll be exposing them to the elements — and you can't get underwater shots. Using a rugged camera built for the elements instead can yield better images and save you from worrying about your phone getting wet or being damaged by the sand. The Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2, which sells on Amazon for $189, fits the bill, as it's waterproof up to nearly 50 feet deep and shockproof for drops up to around six feet, and it resists dust buildup.
Tom's Guide rates this 16-megapixel digital camera high for its durability, making it a solid choice for recording outdoor excursions, including snapshots of your trip to the beach. Amazon shoppers (4.3 stars in nearly 3,700 ratings) added that it's great for taking underwater photos, with picture quality that exceeds expectations. Throughout these activities, using the device is not difficult because of its compact design. It only measures about 4.1 inches by 2.6 inches by 2.1 inches, and it weighs only 6.2 ounces.
It's easy to share the photos and videos that you took with this Kodak camera through its built-in Wi-Fi, which will let you transfer files directly to your smartphone or tablet. It's also powered by a rechargeable battery that will let you shoot up to about 200 photos per charge, according to Tom's Guide.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) e-book reader
If you go to the beach not to swim and surf, but rather to relax and read a book, you should think twice about bringing your precious paperbacks with you. There's just too much risk of them getting damaged, but you won't have so much of a concern if you use an e-book reader like the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen). The ad-supported, 16-gigabyte version of the device is $159.99 on Amazon, and it's going to be a nice upgrade for your next beach trip, as it's rated 4.7 stars after nearly 17,400 reviews.
This Kindle features an IPX8 waterproof rating, so if it gets splashed, you just need to wipe off the water, and then you can keep on reading. Its 7-inch screen is glare-free, and it makes your e-books look like traditional book pages, according to Pocket Lint's review of the gadget. This means it won't be hard to read, even when you're under the sun. Amazon shoppers, meanwhile, said that the device has proven to be a sturdy one, as it still works even after a few drops.
The Kindle Paperwhite is a distraction-free device as there are no notifications or social media popups while you're reading, and it's also a low-maintenance gadget since a full battery can last up to 12 weeks. If you decide to buy one, you should consult our guide on Kindle settings to change immediately to get even more out of the e-book reader.
Shokz OpenSwim Pro bone conduction headphones
Wireless headphones help keep your music to yourself (and other noises out) while you're at the beach, but not all options work well with the water and the sand. The Shokz OpenSwim Pro bone conduction headphones, however, are made for these conditions, and you can get them for $229.95 on Amazon. As their name suggests, they're waterproof, with an IP68 rating, which means they should be fine to wear while you're walking along the beach or swimming on the surface.
These wireless headphones keep your ears open, as bone conduction technology delivers the sound through your skull. As Tech Radar points out, this means you'll be able to hear what's going on around you, which is important when you're surrounded by other beachgoers or enjoying watersports. They also have a battery life of up to nine hours, and a 10-minute charge replenishes three hours of usage, so these headphones will rarely miss the action. Tech Radar did point out that this set uses eighth-generation bone conduction technology, when the next generation is now available in runner-focused models.
These bone conduction headphones can play music via Bluetooth, but this connection drops when you go underwater. Amazon customers pointed out that the workaround is 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, into which you can load tracks so that the headphones won't need your smartphone. Shoppers on the platform also said that the Shokz OpenSwim Pro stays in place well, whether in the water or during other activities such as running on the beach. They've been generally impressed by the headphones, which have an average score of 4.3 stars on the retailer's website after almost 2,800 reviews.
Bodega T36 portable refrigerator
Cold drinks are perfect for the beach, but regular coolers can only keep ice for a few hours. You'll need an electric cooler like the Bodega T36 to make sure that you've got cold water and soda for the whole time that the sun is out. This portable refrigerator, which is rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon after nearly 3,400 reviews, is available for $223.99 for the 38-quart model.
This portable refrigerator has dual zone control, with a fridge that can get as cold as 32 degrees Fahrenheit and a freezer that can get as cold as negative four degrees Fahrenheit. You can remove the middle barrier, though, and set the whole compartment as either a fridge or a freezer. This is possible through the touchscreen at the side of the cooler, or through its companion app.
The electric cooler comes with a basket for each zone, which makes unloading drinks and food easier, and its handle and wheels are helpful as it can get heavy when it's full, according to Live Like Pete's review. Amazon shoppers said that the device feels durable with a solid build and sturdy handles, and while it's great for the beach, it can also be used for road trips, camping adventures, and even as a backup fridge during house parties.
Insta360 GO 3S action camera
We've tagged the Insta360 GO 3S as one of the best travel vlogging cameras you can buy because of its size and flexibility. The camera itself weighs just 1.4 ounces, but it can record 4K videos, while its Action Pod has a 2.2-inch screen for live previews and controls for the camera. It's also great for capturing memorable moments during your beach trip, as the camera has an IPX8 rating so you can use it in the water, while the Action Pod has an IPX4 rating so it won't be damaged by splashes.
The Insta360 GO 3S sells for $379 on Amazon, where it has almost 1,100 ratings and an average score of 4.2 stars. Wired said that the action camera's maximum stabilization setting creates videos that are close to the quality you'd get using premium gimbals, and Amazon customers said that for such a tiny device, the quality of the footage that it takes is impressive.
One of the accessories that comes with the action camera is the Magnet Pendant, which lets you use it to take footage like a body cam. It's a great way of recording hands-free videos, according to Amazon shoppers, and it enables shots that you simply can't do with other cameras, according to Wired. Other accessories included with each purchase are the Easy Clip for attaching the camera to your cap or a pet's collar, a Pivot Stand that you can use to attach the camera to various surfaces, and a Lens Guard that's vital if you want to use the camera underwater.
How we chose these gadgets for your next beach trip
The gadgets that we selected for this roundup cover various ways of making a trip to the beach even more memorable. The devices are all available on Amazon, which means that you can get them for lower prices if you're able to take advantage of a discount from the retailer.
The products that we've chosen all have solid consumer ratings on Amazon. All of them carry an average score of at least 4.2 stars out of five, and they each have received at least 1,000 ratings from the platform's customers. This helps ensure that their high scores are legitimate. To support our picks of the gadgets to include in this article, we highlighted their specifications and features that are important for beach goers, and combined those with the positive feedback from Amazon shoppers and professional reviews.