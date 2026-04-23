8 Cool Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Beach Trip

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Even if the beach is one of your happy places, there are still some ways to improve your time with the sun, sea, and sand. To make sure that you have even more fun during your next beach trip, we've rounded up eight gadgets that will provide comfort, convenience, entertainment, and ease in capturing memories.

Our recommendations for devices to bring on your next beach trip go beyond just solar-powered gadgets, though some of those have their place in your fun-in-the-sun tote, too. Among the products that we've included in this list are options for cooling down, jamming to your favorite tunes, and keeping your drinks icy. Some of those same themes play strongly in our rundown of smart home gadgets for outdoor areas, but our selections here focus on the needs and wants of beach lovers.

The gadgets in this article are all available on Amazon, where they've each received high buyer scores and more than 1,000 ratings each. Our decision to include them among our picks is supported by comments from the platform's customers, as well as the insights from reputable reviewers. They're not only cool gadgets for the beach, but they're also reliable products that deliver what they promise.