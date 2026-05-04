3 Refurbished iPads Under $500 That Are Actually Worth Buying In 2026

Apple's 5th-generation iPad Air is a solid iPad to buy refurbished in 2026 to save a decent chunk of change on your purchase. The company is offering the Wi-Fi + cellular version of this iPad on its official store, with prices starting at $408. Although it's four years old now, the presence of the M1 chip makes it capable of handling everyday tasks and some multitasking with ease. You should have no trouble with media consumption, web browsing, casual gaming, most office suite tasks, and even basic video editing. As Apple typically offers software updates for its mobile devices for up to six to seven years, you have at least three more iPadOS updates to look forward to.

In terms of other features, the iPad Air features a 10.9-inch IPS display, and while it lacks the 120Hz screen of some more expensive models, most folks will have no issue with its 60Hz display. It also supports second-gen Apple Pencil and USB-C Apple Pencil, which can come in handy if you're into drawing, doodling, and handwriting. Moreover, you get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Touch ID, and a USB-C port that supports up to 10Gbps speeds. Finally, as we mentioned in our iPad Air (2022) review, it delivers solid battery life, with over a day of relatively heavy use.

Outside of Apple's online store, the same iPad Air can be grabbed for under $400 via Amazon Renewed and Back Market. However, as mentioned previously, the warranty conditions and the actual condition of the iPad will depend on the marketplace and seller, and you won't get the Apple warranty. That said, Apple Renewed and Back Market have their own coverage and inspection processes.