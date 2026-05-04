3 Refurbished iPads Under $500 That Are Actually Worth Buying In 2026
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Apple's iPads are great devices for everything from media consumption to productivity, with Pro models capable of handling some serious work. However, a new iPad can be pretty expensive, with only the regular iPad model selling for less than $500, which is something that not everyone can afford, particularly when smartphones and computers are already getting expensive. So, one good way to save on your purchase is to buy a used iPad or even a refurbished iPad. Apple's certified refurbished products are backed by the standard one-year warranty, have a brand-new battery and outer shell, are thoroughly inspected, and are eligible for AppleCare extended support.
However, you can also get a good deal from other refurbished stores like Amazon Renewed and Back Market. Remember, the refurbished products from non-Apple sources don't get the same treatment, which is one of the reasons why they are often cheaper to buy. We have rounded up three different iPad models that are still worth buying in 2026 and can be purchased for less than $500. We picked these models after considering expert reviews of their new versions, how long they are going to receive iPadOS updates, and whether they can still fulfill everyday needs without hitting a bottleneck — based on user feedback.
iPad Air (5th generation, M1)
Apple's 5th-generation iPad Air is a solid iPad to buy refurbished in 2026 to save a decent chunk of change on your purchase. The company is offering the Wi-Fi + cellular version of this iPad on its official store, with prices starting at $408. Although it's four years old now, the presence of the M1 chip makes it capable of handling everyday tasks and some multitasking with ease. You should have no trouble with media consumption, web browsing, casual gaming, most office suite tasks, and even basic video editing. As Apple typically offers software updates for its mobile devices for up to six to seven years, you have at least three more iPadOS updates to look forward to.
In terms of other features, the iPad Air features a 10.9-inch IPS display, and while it lacks the 120Hz screen of some more expensive models, most folks will have no issue with its 60Hz display. It also supports second-gen Apple Pencil and USB-C Apple Pencil, which can come in handy if you're into drawing, doodling, and handwriting. Moreover, you get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Touch ID, and a USB-C port that supports up to 10Gbps speeds. Finally, as we mentioned in our iPad Air (2022) review, it delivers solid battery life, with over a day of relatively heavy use.
Outside of Apple's online store, the same iPad Air can be grabbed for under $400 via Amazon Renewed and Back Market. However, as mentioned previously, the warranty conditions and the actual condition of the iPad will depend on the marketplace and seller, and you won't get the Apple warranty. That said, Apple Renewed and Back Market have their own coverage and inspection processes.
iPad (10th Generation, A14 Bionic)
The 10th generation of Apple's base iPad is the cheapest refurbished model offered by Apple on its online store. You can grab its 256 GB version for $339 from Apple, or cheaper from Amazon Renewed or Back Market, with exact pricing depending on the condition. It was introduced the same year as the M1 version of the iPad Air, meaning it also has a good three years of iPadOS updates waiting for it. Of course, it's not the most powerful iPad; it packs the company's A14 Bionic chip. However, if you just need a responsive iPad for watching Netflix or HBO Max, scrolling Instagram's iPad app, responding to your emails, and other basic tasks, you won't have any trouble. However, don't expect it to help you edit 4K videos or play graphic-intensive games at high refresh rates.
In other features, it has a 10.86-inch IPS display that's compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the USB-C Apple Pencil. It also packs Touch ID and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. However, it has a slow USB-C port that's rated for USB 2.0 speeds. Fortunately, it can still handle an external display of 4K resolution at 30Hz refresh rate or a 1080p display at 60Hz. Apple also offers the A16 version of the base iPad, which was released in 2025, and is more futureproof in terms of software updates. You can consider that if you're willing to shell out at least $40 more for slightly better performance because of the newer chip and 2 GB of extra RAM. Otherwise, there are hardly any differences.
iPad mini 6 (A15 Bionic)
Apple's iPad mini 6, which was originally introduced in 2021, is another model that you can consider refurbished if you only want an iPad for basics, including multimedia consumption, reading e-books, and light image editing; no processor-intensive tasks. While you can find its 64 GB version for $379 on the Apple Store, the 256 GB variant costs $450, and at that price tag, you're better off spending a bit more and getting the 128 GB iPad mini 7. The mini 7 is more powerful, has a faster USB-C port, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. So, we will recommend sticking with the 64 GB model of the iPad mini 6 and getting a cheaper external storage drive if the need arises.
The iPad mini 6 packs a reasonably compact 8.3-inch screen, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port, capable of up to 5Gbps speeds and handling an external 4K display at 30Hz. While its 2021 release date means it has been around for over four years and has already received four iPadOS updates, it will still very likely get two more major iPadOS updates, if not more.
How we selected these iPad models
While selecting the refurbished iPad models that are worth buying in 2026, we focused on models sold as officially certified by Apple, as its refurbished program is excellent, and it replaces the battery and shell of all refurbished models to provide you with a product that looks and feels essentially new. We considered models that still have a few years of software support window, so that your iPad doesn't get obsolete within months of purchase. We also took into account the iPad reviews from experts as well as regular buyers to get an idea of how well these iPads are performing in 2026. All our recommendations can be purchased refurbished from the Apple online store as well as other refurbished platforms.