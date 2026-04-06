10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Refurbished iPad

In most cases, this is something you'd check on an iPad post-purchase — unless, of course, you were buying a refurbished iPad in person. If you were to buy directly from an Apple store, then the device would come with a brand new battery, per Apple — but even so, you shouldn't skip a battery health check. Before you bite the bullet on your in-person purchase, navigate to the iPad's settings and select Battery. From there, tapping the Battery Health option will give you a clear picture of your battery's maximum capacity ("NominalChargeCapacity") and total number of charging cycles ("CycleCount"), with the latter indicating how many times your battery has charged from 0% to 100% since you started using it. Excess charging cycles ultimately degrade the battery and reduce its maximum capacity.

This particular check can only be done on regular iPad models with an A16 chip or better, iPad mini models with an A17 Pro chip or better, iPad Air models with an M2 chip or better, and both the M4 and M5 versions of the iPad Pro. If you have an older iPad, then checking your battery health is slightly more involved. You would have to tap your way to the Analytics & Improvements section in the Privacy & Security tab in Settings, open the latest log report, copy all the text, paste it into a text editor of your choice, and search for the terms "MaximumCapacityPercent" and "CycleCount" to inspect the associated values. However, you may find this method slightly inconvenient. Another option is to download the Battery Stats shortcut, then open the latest diagnostics log in Analytics & Improvements. Tap on the Share icon and choose Battery Health from the dropdown menu. You'll get clear and concise details on your device's current charging capacity, total number of completed charging cycles, and a percentage depicting overall battery health.