If You Have Fiber Internet, It Matters What Router You Have — Here's Why

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There was a time when Google Fiber was the hot new internet provider everyone wanted in their town, but sadly, the company faced significant pushback from competitors, making it difficult for Google to expand. This gave those competitors time to catch up to Google's fiber-licious high speeds. These days, there are many options for fiber internet from the likes of Verizon, Comcast, and even AT&T, with a sprinkling of smaller carriers like Kinetic serving rural areas. It's never been a better time to get fiber optics run to your home.

But here's the rub: If you plan to use a wireless router to connect to the internet over Wi-Fi, you're going to want one that can actually offer speeds that match your lightning-quick optical line. In other words, you'll need a newer router that can handle high speeds with Wi-Fi 7 to go along with your fancy new fiber connection.

For this reason, many ISPs offer router rentals with their services, as the higher speeds of Wi-Fi 7 require costly equipment. For example, the Amazon eero Pro 7, which supports internet plans up to 5 Gbps and is offered with Kinetic's high-speed tiers, is a $300 device. Should you rent this router, say from Kinetic for $11 a month, it would take almost four years to reach $300. As fast as tech moves, it's often recommended to replace routers every three to five years, especially if you demand the highest speeds. You're also going to need your smartphones, tablets, and everything else in the house to support Wi-Fi 7 if you want to take full advantage of the high speeds the router is spitting out. At the very least, these can be purchased over time once your internet and router are upgraded, future-proofing your fiber connection until Wi-Fi 7 is supplanted with something even faster.