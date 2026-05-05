Michael Jackson's Canceled Musical Superhero Movie Sounds Absolutely Wild

One of the odd idiosyncrasies about music pop culture is the unusual frequency with which performers are depicted as superheroes. You may be aware of the many comic book appearances of Kiss or M.C. Hammer's ill-fated cartoon, "Hammerman", but you probably didn't know that Michael Jackson was close to starring in a superhero film called "MidKnight." While details about the project are minimal, this movie would have focused on a young man living in New Orleans (pictured below). During the day, he is meek and unremarkable, but when the clock strikes midnight, he transforms into the titular hero, wielding the powers of song and dance as he protects the innocent from criminals.

This prospective film was in Sony's production pipeline for a release in a window of 1992-1993. Unfortunately, the production was plagued by delays, issues in the writing room, and Jackson's own scandals, which ultimately resulted in the project being scrapped. With Jackson's passing in 2009, it's unlikely "MidKnight" will ever see the light of day again, but it would've been quite the wild film if it had ever been realized.