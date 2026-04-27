The Galaxy S26's Flashlight Is Hot Enough To Burn Plastic — But It's Not The Only One

A TikTok video going viral appears to show the Samsung Galaxy S26's flashlight function generating enough heat to burn through a black trash bag. Meanwhile, the video also shows a similar test done on the iPhone 17 Pro, which appears to have no effect on the bag. Granted, the hole the flashlight burns is fairly small, while the bag looks remarkably thin. It's still concerning that the function would generate so much heat. What happens, for example, if you have the light close to your skin? What exactly is going on here?

Naturally, a bright light like a flashlight is going to generate or put off some heat the longer it stays on. It's enough of a concern that we have seen things like this before with other smartphones. The Pixel 10 Pro's LED flashlight might be damaging phones, as some users have reported seeing artifacts in photos after leaving the light on for extended periods. It's not a trait exclusive to smartphone flashlights, either. Traditional flashlights can generate heat when used for long periods, too.

Further reports from Tom's Guide reveal that it is possible to burn through a trash bag with Samsung's latest flagship. In tests conducted by the website, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's flashlight at maximum brightness burned through a black trash bag rather quickly, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Google Pixel 10 Pro melted the plastic, too. Thicker sections of the trash bag weren't immune to the effects, though visible melting didn't occur when a white trash bag was used. This is likely because the color black absorbs more light and heat. We tried replicating these results with a Galaxy S25 Ultra and a Galaxy S26 Ultra, but saw no noticeable damage. Now, the devices may turn off the light to prevent overheating the internals, but that doesn't stop the heating altogether.