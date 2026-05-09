Change These 4 Google Chrome Settings To Protect Your Privacy

This one is tied to your Google Account, not just Google Chrome, but it's a big one. Web & App Activity is a master privacy control of sorts and when it's enabled it allows Google to track, well, pretty much everything about you, including your search history, Chrome browser usage, Android habits, Google Assistant queries and usage, and much, much more. Personal information is tracked, as well, including your location history, browsing history and websites you've visited, apps you use frequently on your phone, and that's just the start. The good news is you can delete most of this data and turn off this setting.

Open a Google website like Gmail on Chrome browser and click your profile icon in the top right and select Manage Your Google Account. In the menu on the left-hand side, select Data & Privacy and you'll see the Web & App Activity toggle. Usually, it's on by default. If you click on it in the list, it will bring you to another page called Activity Controls. Here, you can turn off Web & App Tracking, adjust individual settings, and see what information Google has by selecting Manage All Web & App Activity. Make sure to turn off the Chrome activity tracking. You can also delete any saved data on the management screen and set up an auto-delete schedule.

Google says this activity helps improve your experiences by making searches faster, enabling more helpful apps and personalized recommendations. So, if you turn it off, you may run into some changes when you use Chrome and your devices.