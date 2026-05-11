Ditch Your Apple Magic Mouse For These 5 Superior Alternatives

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The sleek, minimal design of the Magic Mouse makes it easy to recognize as an Apple product. It blends right in with desktop Macs as well as the MacBook and MacBook Pro lineups. For a lot of users, it's simply the mouse that belongs with a Mac, as it offers touch-based gestures and pairs easily with just about any Apple device that's compatible with a mouse.

Apple has refined the Magic Mouse a few times over the years, most recently replacing its Lightning port with a USB-C charging port. But even though it's a natural fit for users of Apple hardware, the Magic Mouse leaves many other users unsatisfied in a number of ways. The placement of its USB-C port makes the mouse unusable when charging, for one, and its entry-level nature may not live up to the expectations of those who spend a lot of time at their computer.

We feel that for many people, the Magic Mouse is an Apple product worth skipping, as the market is full of competitive alternatives. There are mice available that work well with Mac desktops and laptops across a wide range of price points. We've sorted through them all and have handpicked what we feel to be capable alternatives for a number of user types. Among them you'll find mice with more attractive ergonomics, lower price points, and feature sets that go well beyond what the Magic Mouse has to offer. As a bonus, we've also included the Apple Magic Trackpad for those who like gesture-based controls of the Magic Mouse.