These Amazon Fire TV Sticks Will Stop Getting Updates After 2030
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As one of the biggest players in the streaming device market, thanks to its Fire TV devices, Amazon has a variety of options that you can buy depending on your budget, from the affordable Fire TV HD Stick to the high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These devices are great for giving your old TV set a new life as a smart TV by installing and running apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+. Using a Fire TV device also gives you access to Amazon's Alexa, which offers personalized recommendations. Alternatively, you might just prefer a Fire TV device and Amazon's operating system to the native version in your smart TV.
As reliable as these devices are, technology always moves on, and Amazon has set a timeline for when it will stop updating some of the existing models. According to Amazon's dedicated page about software security updates, the company guarantees that it will update a variety of Fire TV Stick models only as far as the end of 2030. This includes most of the existing models — the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Stick 4K Plus, Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation), Stick 4K (2nd Generation), Stick HD (2nd Generation), Stick HD (1st Generation), Stick Lite, Stick (3rd Generation), and the Stick 4K Max (1st Generation).
The only Fire TV Stick model that might stop receiving updates earlier, in only three years' time, is the Stick 4K (1st Generation), which is guaranteed updates until December 31, 2029. The rest of the mentioned models are listed as receiving "Software Security Updates At Least Through" December 31, 2030.
What it means for you and what you should do
Sure, it's always unfortunate when a device that you own reaches its end of life. However, using your Fire TV Stick after its end of life is a bad idea because it increases the risk of security vulnerabilities, and it might also result in app compatibility issues. End-of-life devices may also have poor performance as software updates often include enhancements. But, given that the timelines provided by Amazon are three or four years from the time of writing, there's no need to panic. You don't need to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick just yet — continue using it for as long as it's still operating smoothly and meets your needs.
For most people, the best strategy is to only upgrade after Amazon stops seeding updates or once you start running into common Fire TV Stick problems like performance bottlenecks. If you run into such issues, there's no need to hold on to the device. You can upgrade even before the December 2029 or 2030 deadline. Fortunately, Fire TV Sticks are pocket-friendly — the most expensive option, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, costs $60 — so you can easily upgrade without emptying your bank account. You could even invest in Fire TV accessories that enhance your viewing experience.