What Wi-Fi 6 Actually Does For Your Nintendo Switch 2 (And Whether You Need It)

For anyone playing video games online, a faster internet connection allows for a more streamlined experience. While some may be familiar with the term Wi-Fi and its ability to connect devices online without an Ethernet cable, there are different versions, including Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6. They all function relatively the same way, but Wi-Fi 6 includes more enhanced features that allow it to produce less latency and more consistent speeds, support more connected devices, and perform a bit quicker overall.

The Nintendo Switch 2 uses your internet service to connect to the Nintendo eShop or play online using Nintendo Switch Online. These services are available through either a wireless or wired internet connection. This translates to improved download speeds and playing games over the internet. However, you don't need to have a router with Wi-Fi 6 to make this hookup, as the Switch 2 is also capable of running on Wi-Fi 5.

In fact, the console can browse the Nintendo eShop and play online games through either a 5-gigahertz or 2.4-gigahertz frequency band, which is not obsolete, contrary to one of the Wi-Fi myths you need to stop believing. While the Switch 2 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, don't get Wi-Fi 6 confused with a 6-gigahertz frequency, which is only available on Wi-Fi 6E, a slightly newer standard that hasn't yet been widely adopted. And if you do decide to jump in and use Wi-Fi 6 with your Switch 2, don't expect miracles — maybe better download speeds and the chance for lower latency during online play, but probably nothing drastic. It still might be worth the upgrade, though.