5 Wi-Fi Myths You Need To Stop Believing

A wired connection is always faster than wireless. As such, whenever you have the choice, you should opt for a direct Ethernet connection to your computer or TV. This might not be possible if your device is located too far away from the router and you don't want long Ethernet cables throughout your house.

What might seem like the next best option in this case would be to get a Wi-Fi extender or a mesh Wi-Fi system, put the extender or node near the device you need to connect Ethernet to, and then use an Ethernet cable to establish a connection that way. You'll find that doing so shows the Ethernet icon on your computer, which you might think means that the speed gets improved. If you check this new connection, though, you'll find that there are no significant speed gains.

Even if you get the best Ethernet cable for your home network, it can only transmit the data it receives. Since a Wi-Fi extender and a mesh node both transmit data wirelessly, an Ethernet cable running from one of them to your device is still a wireless connection to your Wi-Fi router. If, however, you connect an extender via Ethernet and then run an Ethernet cable between your extender and your PC, you will have a proper Ethernet connection and improved internet speeds.