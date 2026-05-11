Do You Need To Take Off Your Headphones At A TSA Checkpoint?

Wireless headphones, including over-the-ear models and earbuds like Apple's AirPods, are commonly seen in public, as many smartphone users rely on these accessories to listen to their favorite content and talk on the phone while they're on the go. Some people may wear their headphones throughout the day, even when they're not listening to music, to the point where they might forget to take them off when the situation calls for it.

TSA checkpoints are one scenario where some headphone users might not take off their devices while preparing for the security check and moving through the checkpoint, but that's not the proper procedure. Instead of wearing the headphones while going through the TSA checkpoint, users should place them inside the bin with all their belongings for screening. The only exception concerns people who are deaf or hard of hearing, who may keep using their hearing devices while passing through the checkpoint. But even then, additional screening may be applied.

The TSA allows users to bring headphones on planes, including carry-on bags and checked bags. Most people will probably want to use the headphones during the flight, so they'll have them with them, or in their carry-on. While TSA documentation notes the traveler's right to carry these devices, it also says that it's up to the TSA officer to decide whether the device is allowed through the checkpoint. The documentation does not say whether the user should place the headphones in the bin when passing through the checkpoint, but TSA agents may instruct users to do so. If they allow a user to pass through the checkpoint with headphones on, the metal components inside the device may sound an alarm, which can lead to additional screening.