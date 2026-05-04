Kindle Battery Dying Fast? A Stuck Indexing Problem Might Be Why

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Amazon released firmware update 5.19.2 for various Kindle models in February 2026, which caused a series of bugs, including fast battery drain. Kindle users complained online, with Amazon releasing firmware update 5.19.3.0.1 in April 2026 to improve performance. But a new firmware update may not be the only reason why your Kindle battery is dying faster than usual. You may be dealing with a stuck indexing problem, which forces the reader to consume more energy as it repeatedly tries and fails to index a book. This isn't a new problem, especially for longtime Kindle users who may have had to fix indexing issues on various models in the past. But newer users might be surprised to see the battery life indicator showing much lower battery life than expected.

The good news is that fixing the indexing problem should be a simple process, and the fix has been known to users for years. Go to the home screen and type a word in the search box, but make sure it's not a routinely used word. You can even enter a random string of letters to force the device to perform the search. The results page should have a "Text in Books" or "Words in Books" field you can tap if it is highlighted. After that, you can see which titles are not indexed. One or more of them may be stuck while indexing and consuming excessive energy. To resolve the issue, you can delete these books from your Kindle and then redownload them.

If you purchased your books from Amazon, you should have no problem redownloading the content. If you have sideloaded content, you'll want to make sure you have the books available before deleting them.