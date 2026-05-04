Kindle Battery Dying Fast? A Stuck Indexing Problem Might Be Why
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Amazon released firmware update 5.19.2 for various Kindle models in February 2026, which caused a series of bugs, including fast battery drain. Kindle users complained online, with Amazon releasing firmware update 5.19.3.0.1 in April 2026 to improve performance. But a new firmware update may not be the only reason why your Kindle battery is dying faster than usual. You may be dealing with a stuck indexing problem, which forces the reader to consume more energy as it repeatedly tries and fails to index a book. This isn't a new problem, especially for longtime Kindle users who may have had to fix indexing issues on various models in the past. But newer users might be surprised to see the battery life indicator showing much lower battery life than expected.
The good news is that fixing the indexing problem should be a simple process, and the fix has been known to users for years. Go to the home screen and type a word in the search box, but make sure it's not a routinely used word. You can even enter a random string of letters to force the device to perform the search. The results page should have a "Text in Books" or "Words in Books" field you can tap if it is highlighted. After that, you can see which titles are not indexed. One or more of them may be stuck while indexing and consuming excessive energy. To resolve the issue, you can delete these books from your Kindle and then redownload them.
If you purchased your books from Amazon, you should have no problem redownloading the content. If you have sideloaded content, you'll want to make sure you have the books available before deleting them.
How long should the Kindle battery last?
Amazon sells various Kindle models, but battery life is one of the key features the retailer advertises, in addition to Kindles holding thousands of books at a time. Unlike a smartphone, which typically lasts for about a day, a Kindle reader's battery life should offer many weeks of use.
Amazon says the basic Kindle model offers up to six weeks of battery life between charges. The Kindle Colorsoft can last up to eight weeks, while the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Scribe have the longest battery life rating, at 12 weeks. However, Amazon has specific conditions for reaching that sort of battery life. The device would need to have the Wi-Fi turned off and the light setting set at 13. The user should read for only 30 minutes per day using these settings to match Amazon's estimates. In other words, your Kindle battery life might differ if you use it for longer than 30 minutes each day, leave the Wi-Fi on, and use a brighter screen.
Even so, the reader should offer several days of use between charges. Any issues may be caused by an indexing issue or a buggy update. For example, a Reddit user complained that the 5.19.2 update drained the battery significantly within hours of recharging it. After discovering the reader was using a large amount of data for no apparent reason, they fixed the battery drain by putting the reader in airplane mode.
Other tips to improve battery life
Amazon has a support document that offers a few general tips for improving Kindle battery life. The retailer says lowering the screen brightness, turning off the internet connection when not in use, putting the device to sleep, and turning on Power Saver can help conserve battery life. The same document also tells users to use compatible USB cables to recharge the device and keep the product connected to power during large downloads. Amazon also addresses the Kindle indexing process, saying users should keep the device charging after large downloads so the Kindle can index the newly downloaded titles. Since indexing can be a problem, it may be a good idea to periodically check if the indexing process has finished or if it's stuck, as described above.
While Amazon says a 16 GB Kindle can hold thousands of books, you may want to avoid downloading large batches at a time to prevent any indexing issues. If you plan on preloading many titles on your Kindle, you'll want to split your downloads into batches, and ensure each batch is indexed without issues before moving to the next one. You may want to use a power bank to periodically recharge your Kindle while traveling if the battery keeps draining after you've fixed any indexing issues.
Finally, software updates may fix any battery issues, so it may be a good idea to update your Kindle to the latest software version. That said, the 5.19.2 update caused battery drain on some models, so it may be a better idea to wait a few days after an update is released and see whether the firmware caused any issues for other users.