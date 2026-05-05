Can You Clean A USB-C Port With Hot Glue?

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Social media is a source of endless inspiration. Although, you can't believe everything you see and read on the internet. There are plenty of viral tech life hacks that you simply shouldn't try. For example, you can't use toothpaste to repair phone screen cracks, and you can't clean a USB-C port with hot glue. Or at least you shouldn't.

You may have encountered YouTube videos of people using hot glue guns to clean their phone USB-C ports. They squeeze the glue into the port, work the glue around with a thin tool, dry the glue, and pull it out. If done correctly, the glue should yank dust and particulates out of the port like hot wax rips out unwanted hairs. It should go without saying this is a horrible idea. While USB-C is a step up from prior USB ports in terms of connectivity and functionality, it is still a sensitive piece of equipment. Hot glue might accidentally yank out crucial components that leave your phone unable to power up unless you have one of the best wireless chargers — assuming your phone is even compatible.

Even if you don't accidentally break something inside the port while removing the solidified glue, you run the risk of inadvertently tearing the glue itself, leaving a hard glob that blocks the slot. While not as catastrophic as ripping out a pin, you've still got something inside the port that physically prevents a charging cable from properly docking. Removing it will be next to impossible without professional help, which defeats the purpose of using a hot glue gun in the first place.