Can You Clean A USB-C Port With Hot Glue?
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Social media is a source of endless inspiration. Although, you can't believe everything you see and read on the internet. There are plenty of viral tech life hacks that you simply shouldn't try. For example, you can't use toothpaste to repair phone screen cracks, and you can't clean a USB-C port with hot glue. Or at least you shouldn't.
You may have encountered YouTube videos of people using hot glue guns to clean their phone USB-C ports. They squeeze the glue into the port, work the glue around with a thin tool, dry the glue, and pull it out. If done correctly, the glue should yank dust and particulates out of the port like hot wax rips out unwanted hairs. It should go without saying this is a horrible idea. While USB-C is a step up from prior USB ports in terms of connectivity and functionality, it is still a sensitive piece of equipment. Hot glue might accidentally yank out crucial components that leave your phone unable to power up unless you have one of the best wireless chargers — assuming your phone is even compatible.
Even if you don't accidentally break something inside the port while removing the solidified glue, you run the risk of inadvertently tearing the glue itself, leaving a hard glob that blocks the slot. While not as catastrophic as ripping out a pin, you've still got something inside the port that physically prevents a charging cable from properly docking. Removing it will be next to impossible without professional help, which defeats the purpose of using a hot glue gun in the first place.
There are safer ways to clean a port
Given how much lint and junk glue lifts out of the ports in these videos, it's hard to believe they aren't staged. While dust, dirt, and sand can get into your phone's USB-C port during normal use, it's unlikely for it to become severely blocked. Any build-up of dirt happens over months or years, not a matter of days. If you really do need to clean your phone's USB-C port (or any of its other ports), you don't need hot glue.
The easiest cleaning method requires compressed air and a thin plastic instrument. Tools like a coffee stirrer or a cocktail stick are a really simple port-cleaning trick. Simply blast the air into the port, and use the tool to scoop out any lint that is hanging out of the slot, and repeat as needed. Alternatively, take a thin, durable, and non-conductive instrument. Then insert it into the port and pick out the dust and lint you can see.
If you don't feel comfortable using either a tiny plastic stick or compressed air to clean out your phone's USB-C port, then you might want to invest in a dust plug. These items prevent dust and lint from building up in the ports in the first place, so you won't need to clean them out. You can buy dust plugs dirt cheap through Amazon, or some phone cases (such as those from OtterBox) come with built-in dust plugs. If you intend to purchase one of these all-in-one cases, triple check to make sure you buy a case that fits your phone.