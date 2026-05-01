Why George Lucas Tried Really, Really Hard Not To Cast Anthony Daniels As C-3PO

C-3PO is much more than the bungling protocol droid that he appears to be. Sure, he can speak to moisture vaporators and program binary loadlifters, but the droid's actions speak louder than the posh British wailing we hear onscreen. It's a voice that Star Wars creator George Lucas originally didn't want. But his decision to stick with Anthony Daniels as C-3PO adds depth to the story and a lore that Lucas couldn't have foreseen.

In August 1977, Lucas sat down with "Rolling Stone" to talk about his blockbuster "Star Wars: A New Hope." This first film in his series made $120 million just four months after release. In the interview, Lucas said Threepio was supposed to sound much different. He wanted an American voice to balance the cast's accents. That all changed when Anthony Daniels tried out.

Lucas conceived of C-3PO with an "oily" and "used-car dealerish" voice. He had written Threepio as a con man from the Bronx, not a fussy British servant. After sitting through 30 pre-shoot test readings, Lucas thought no one could match how Daniels got into the role. Daniels, meanwhile, didn't plan to audition. His agent told him, "Don't be stupid." During the audition, however, Daniels connected with a painting of C-3PO, noting the character's vulnerability. The decision to go with Daniels, who presented a superior and almost snobby portrayal of C-3PO, changed the Millennium Falcon crew's dynamic and ultimately the "Star Wars" universe.