8 Cheap TVs You Should Buy From Sam's Club

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Shopping for a new TV isn't as much of a hassle as it used to be. Some remarkable advancements have been made in the world of televisions that both improve quality and cut down costs. Past screen formats have been largely replaced by LED technology, making for lighter TVs with more vibrant pictures. HDR formats like HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG deliver more powerful color with affordable technology. This all culminates in more options for a new TV, including modestly priced models from major brands that balance quality and value.

Between streaming services, special releases, and easier access to indie filmmakers, there's more media out there than ever before. You no longer need a high-end television to really make the most of the best Hollywood has to offer. Or the worst; Hollywood is getting better at making terrible movies, too. Regardless of your needs, the best bargains can usually be found online. Sam's Club, for example, hosts some cheap but impressive TVs worth buying, even on a budget.