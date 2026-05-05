Here's How Much The iPhone 17's Display Costs To Replace

The standard iPhone 17 model has been a strong seller for Apple. Priced at $799, the base iPhone 17 is almost as good as an iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to several key upgrades, including the A19 chip, a minimum of 256 GB of storage, and the 6.3-inch display that supports ProMotion (120 Hz refresh rate) and Always-On functionality. While the OLED panel is protected by the same Ceramic Shield 2 glass as the iPhone 17 Pro models, the glass can still break after accidental drops. This will require repairs, which can be quite expensive. Of course, iPhone 17 owners have the option to buy AppleCare+, Apple's premium warranty package that covers accidental damage. But buyers who want to repair the handset themselves and skip AppleCare+ will have to spend more than $300 on a genuine iPhone 17 display. A third-party option can be cheaper, but might not be of the same quality.

Drop tests have shown that the iPhone 17 series can withstand some accidental impacts, but glass won't survive every drop. Using protective equipment, like cases and screen protectors, can reduce the risk of damaging the iPhone 17 during drops. That's the least expensive preventive measure for the phone to avoid spending considerably more money on screen repairs down the road. But some iPhone users want to use the handset as-is, so they can enjoy its design and feel. These users are most at risk of damaging the handset accidentally.

Every iPhone 17 comes with a one-year limited warranty in the U.S. (or two years in some regions), but buyers should know that this warranty will not cover accidental damage. Those exceptions include breaking the handset's screen after it falls on the pavement.