Here's How Much The iPhone 17's Display Costs To Replace
The standard iPhone 17 model has been a strong seller for Apple. Priced at $799, the base iPhone 17 is almost as good as an iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to several key upgrades, including the A19 chip, a minimum of 256 GB of storage, and the 6.3-inch display that supports ProMotion (120 Hz refresh rate) and Always-On functionality. While the OLED panel is protected by the same Ceramic Shield 2 glass as the iPhone 17 Pro models, the glass can still break after accidental drops. This will require repairs, which can be quite expensive. Of course, iPhone 17 owners have the option to buy AppleCare+, Apple's premium warranty package that covers accidental damage. But buyers who want to repair the handset themselves and skip AppleCare+ will have to spend more than $300 on a genuine iPhone 17 display. A third-party option can be cheaper, but might not be of the same quality.
Drop tests have shown that the iPhone 17 series can withstand some accidental impacts, but glass won't survive every drop. Using protective equipment, like cases and screen protectors, can reduce the risk of damaging the iPhone 17 during drops. That's the least expensive preventive measure for the phone to avoid spending considerably more money on screen repairs down the road. But some iPhone users want to use the handset as-is, so they can enjoy its design and feel. These users are most at risk of damaging the handset accidentally.
Every iPhone 17 comes with a one-year limited warranty in the U.S. (or two years in some regions), but buyers should know that this warranty will not cover accidental damage. Those exceptions include breaking the handset's screen after it falls on the pavement.
Replacing the iPhone 17 screen at Apple
The most convenient way to protect against accidents is buying AppleCare+ for the handset, which lowers repair costs significantly. AppleCare+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the iPhone 17, and buyers can keep paying for the premium package for as long as they want. AppleCare+ offers unlimited repairs for accidental damage, covering drops and spills. The subscription also covers theft and loss, which is another good reason to consider AppleCare+. Finally, iPhone 17 users who own other Apple products can opt for the more expensive AppleCare One package ($19.99 per month), which covers up to three Apple products.
iPhone 17 owners who buy a premium AppleCare package will then have to pay only $29 for replacing a broken display. Replacing the rear-facing glass panel will also cost $29. Other accidental damage will cost $99, according to Apple's documentation. Put differently, replacing the iPhone 17 display with AppleCare+ will cost $29 on top of your AppleCare+ bill for the device. Repairs will be handled in Apple stores, which is another advantage of buying the extended warranty package.
iPhone 17 owners who don't purchase AppleCare+ should still at least consider going to an Apple store to repair a broken screen. That way, they'll ensure that a trained professional will perform the repair and that the iPhone 17 gets serviced properly. As a reminder, the iPhone is water and dust-resistant out of the box. You'll want the repaired device to retain these qualities, and that is more likely if the screen replacement is handled professionally. Buyers should also be prepared to pay significantly more for repairing a broken display. According to Apple, it costs $329 to replace a broken iPhone 17 display.
Repairing the iPhone 17 display at home
Not everyone will want to repair the iPhone 17 display at an Apple store, or you may not live close to one. You may want to repair the display yourself, but you may not save much money if you want to use genuine parts. The Self Service Repair Store, an Apple partner, sells the iPhone 17 display kit for $329, $16.45 of which will be returned to the buyer once the broken display is mailed back. The store also sells display adhesive for $1.62 and rents Apple's repair tool kit for the iPhone 17 for $49 (for seven days). The store sells other parts you may need to perform the repair, and offers repair manuals. In addition to performing the screen replacement, you may need to use Apple's Repair Assistant app to calibrate the new screen to ensure features like True Tone and auto-brightness work on the new panel. Mistakes during do-it-yourself (DIY) repairs can be costly, resulting in additional costs.
Experienced iPhone 17 owners can look for third-party displays on websites like eBay, where resellers list them for around $100. This may be the cheapest option for replacing a broken iPhone 17 screen, but since these aren't genuine parts, some features, including True Tone and auto-brightness, may not work the way you want them to. Other unforeseen costs may appear, like buying or renting equipment necessary to perform the replacement.
Finally, a third-party repair shop can handle the iPhone 17 display fix, but similar costs may apply, depending on which type of screen you choose (official Apple component or third-party option). Add to that the labor costs, and you still may end up paying a few hundred dollars for a new screen.