When To Unplug And When To Reset Your Router

If you're experiencing internet problems such as internet might be slow or devices failing to connect to your network, you may be having issues with your router. It's common knowledge that restarting or resetting the router can usually fix performance glitches, but knowing when you should restart the device or completely reset it can save you and your internet service provider (ISP) some problems in the long run. With that in mind, here's some info about when you should simply unplug your router to restart it or do a full reset.

Generally, restarting your router is the first step in the troubleshooting process. This will clear the router's cache and refresh the network connection. It's considered a low-risk way of fixing problems that affect the router. You should also do it regularly to keep the router's software and firmware running smoothly. Resetting, on the other hand, should be done when all other troubleshooting options you've tried fail. If you reach the point of resetting the router, and the problems persist, it might be a hardware fault. In that case, you might need a new router.

So, start by unplugging your router and seeing if everything goes back to running smoothly when you plug it back in. You might not need to take the more drastic measures of resetting or replacing this device.