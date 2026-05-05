Do You Really Own The Movies You Buy On Apple TV

It's Friday night, work is over, and the weekend is here. You want to sit back with a giant bowl of popcorn and enjoy the latest blockbuster movie. You head to Apple TV, purchase a movie, and away you go. But do you actually own the movie you bought? It's a question many may not consider when shopping for digital movies, TV shows, and even games.

Each digital streaming service has its own terms and conditions for digital purchases. For Apple TV, simply buying a movie doesn't mean you own it like you would a physical product. You can watch the movie through Apple TV as long as it is available through the service. While Apple states content should remain, there is a possibility it could be removed. Apple TV does allow you to download any purchased movie or episode to the Apple TV app.

What you're actually getting when you purchase a digital movie from Apple TV is a license to view it. This essentially grants you permission to watch the movie or show you purchased on Apple TV or a device you have access to the Apple TV app. If you're tired of spending money on digital movies, you could say goodbye to streaming subscriptions with this cheap alternative.