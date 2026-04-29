Boeing Concept Turns The Chinook Into A Drone Swarm Controller For Airborne Warfare

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is the workhorse of the U.S. military and has been around in one form or another since 1961. This elongated helicopter is designed to haul cargo and troops, as well as aid in evacuations and disaster relief, and we might soon add drone warfare to that list.

Recently, Boeing released a concept video parading its idea for the future of CH-47F Chinook helicopters. The video (which honestly looks like a video game cutscene) lists systems and capabilities the company plans to implement into the Chinook environment, the most noteworthy of which is a drone deployment system. Going by the video, the drones would be stored in the helicopter's fuselage, launch out the back like missiles, and deploy a safe distance away. Since they would need an unobstructed path to launch, Chinook helicopters wouldn't be able to carry both these drones and general cargo — instead, a Chinook with the drones would fly out in front and lead the pack. Think of the system like the Amazon-style "marketplaces" soldiers are using to deploy drones on battlefields.

While the term "drone swarm controller" might inspire images of UAV swarms that overwhelm aircraft carriers, the drones portrayed in the video are classified as recon vehicles. These drones are meant to scout ahead and report potential threats. Chinooks aren't exactly known for their effectiveness in combat, so the drones would help pilots find the safest route to their destinations. However, don't be surprised if Boeing adds bona fide assault drones to the Chinook's arsenal in the future.