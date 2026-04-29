New PlayStation DRM Has Customers Worried If They Own Their Purchased Games

Sony's full online verification policy details remain unclear, but judging by user reports, it appears that only games purchased after the March 2026 firmware update are being flagged for verification. Affected games essentially receive a 30-day timer. The countdown can be seen on each title's listing on the PlayStation Store, and after that period ends, it appears that you must go online to allow the console to verify the purchase again. If you stay offline, the game reportedly refuses to run and shows an error message.

However, since this new policy evidently only affects games purchased after the DRM implementation in March 2026, two copies of the same title can behave differently, depending on when you bought them. For example, a game acquired last year might work fine if you use your PS5 without internet, while a copy purchased in April 2026 would need to be checked every month.

At the same time, a new theory suggests the 30-day timer may not be permanent. A user on ResetEra with a jailbroken PS4 found that the timer may disappear after roughly 14 to 16 days, with the system converting the license into a permanent one. This suggests that Sony may have introduced the timer to prevent piracy during the PlayStation Store's refund window, rather than as a long-term policy.