Change These 4 PlayStation 5 Settings To Instantly Boost Performance

The PlayStation 5 is a solid console that puts out some impressive performance and visuals. But like any hardware, there are always things you can do to tweak it and help it run even better. This is especially important in today's gaming age, where many of the newest, high-profile games have become resource intensive even on consoles, and where console prices continue to rise due to ongoing chip shortages caused by AI and other global problems.

While the PS5 can handle just about anything well out of the box, those that want to eke out every bit of graphical power and performance will want to take advantage of some of the settings baked into the console. Most of these settings are easy to turn on, though some will require you to have a compatible TV attached to truly take advantage of what your PS5 has to offer. That's especially true if you own the more powerful (and more expensive) PS5 Pro.

As such, we highly recommend seeing how your TV ranks against the best gaming TVs and the features they offer. Most notably, you'll need to have a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of some of the PS5's most useful settings.