This Sci-Fi Series Starring Jerry O'Connell Should Have Been A Bigger Hit
If there's a particular genre of serialized television that seems to have remarkable pop-culture staying power, it's sci-fi, from the many iterations of "Star Trek" to the cult-classic "Firefly." Amongst these beloved shows, a name that frequently pops up from the mid-90s is "Sliders," a sci-fi series that ran from 1995 to 2000, following the exploits of a young genius, played by Jerry O'Connell, who "slides" between parallel Earths and attempts to return home. Next to his childhood role in Rob Reiner's "Stand By Me," it's one of O'Connell's most notable performances.
"Sliders" ran for five seasons in total: the first three on Fox and the last two on the Sci-Fi Channel. The show was a fan-favorite in its time thanks to its novel premise and some clever social commentary, though behind the scenes, there were routine disagreements between the actors, the writers, and the network that created an overall rocky production. There are a number of factors that one could attribute the show's ultimate cancellation to, but at the very least, it does still maintain cult-classic status in the sci-fi community.
Sliders followed a group jumping through various parallel realities
The initial premise of "Sliders" focused on Jerry O'Connell's character, Quinn Mallory, a genius physics student whose experiments inadvertently open a wormhole through the fabric of space and time, through which is a parallel version of Earth. Quinn enters the hole alongside his companions, Professor Arturo (John Rhys-Davies), Wade (Sabrina Lloyd), and Rembrandt (Cleavant Derricks), using a device that allows them to return home after a set period. However, when the group uses the device earlier than anticipated, it loses the coordinates for their home dimension, sending them to a completely different Earth. Stranded and with no clear path home, they have no choice but to keep sliding in the hope that they will make it back to their Earth.
Each episode of the show focused on a different parallel Earth with a unique setting and history. Some episodes would have radically different histories, such as the pilot episode, in which the United States is ruled by the Soviet Union, while others would present ostensibly normal Earths with unusual circumstances, such as one about to be impacted by a catastrophic asteroid. This allowed the show to present some interesting social commentary and conundrums, which was a major element that endeared it to fans. It was certainly a more nuanced take on a multiverse than what we see these days from the MCU.
The show was fraught with disagreements between crew, writers, and networks
While the strong premise of "Sliders" helped it find its fans, the behind-the-scenes production was notoriously contentious. Part of the initial problem was that the first few episodes of the first season on Fox aired out of order, despite the show being serialized, which confused viewers. The corporate meddling would continue in the third season, which saw a major shift from thought-provoking stories to mindless action. It was this particular shift that John Rhys-Davies found objectionable, leaving the show midway through the third season due to conflicts with the writing staff, and costing it one of its most beloved characters, Professor Arturo.
Fox ultimately canceled the show after the third season, but it was picked up by the Sci-Fi Channel, which ordered two more seasons. Unfortunately, Sabrina Lloyd wasn't interested in continuing, so the show dropped Wade, and at the end of season four, even its protagonist, Jerry O'Connell, was out. For the fifth season, O'Connell was replaced by Robert Floyd, with a hand-waving explanation for why the character of Quinn Mallory suddenly looked different. Despite the season ending on a cliffhanger, the Sci-Fi Channel canceled "Sliders," leaving the story unresolved over 20 years later.
Despite everything, both Jerry O'Connell and John Rhys-Davies have expressed fondness for the show at its peak, with Rhys-Davies even floating the idea of a modern revival in the spirit of the early seasons. For the time being, the show is available to stream on Peacock, where newer fans can appreciate it for what it was.