This Sci-Fi Series Starring Jerry O'Connell Should Have Been A Bigger Hit

While the strong premise of "Sliders" helped it find its fans, the behind-the-scenes production was notoriously contentious. Part of the initial problem was that the first few episodes of the first season on Fox aired out of order, despite the show being serialized, which confused viewers. The corporate meddling would continue in the third season, which saw a major shift from thought-provoking stories to mindless action. It was this particular shift that John Rhys-Davies found objectionable, leaving the show midway through the third season due to conflicts with the writing staff, and costing it one of its most beloved characters, Professor Arturo.

Fox ultimately canceled the show after the third season, but it was picked up by the Sci-Fi Channel, which ordered two more seasons. Unfortunately, Sabrina Lloyd wasn't interested in continuing, so the show dropped Wade, and at the end of season four, even its protagonist, Jerry O'Connell, was out. For the fifth season, O'Connell was replaced by Robert Floyd, with a hand-waving explanation for why the character of Quinn Mallory suddenly looked different. Despite the season ending on a cliffhanger, the Sci-Fi Channel canceled "Sliders," leaving the story unresolved over 20 years later.

Despite everything, both Jerry O'Connell and John Rhys-Davies have expressed fondness for the show at its peak, with Rhys-Davies even floating the idea of a modern revival in the spirit of the early seasons. For the time being, the show is available to stream on Peacock, where newer fans can appreciate it for what it was.