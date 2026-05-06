5 Essential Gadgets For Model Building

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Planes, trains, automobiles, mini figurines, spaceships, you can build a model of just about anything, and it's a lot of fun, too. While some easy kits claim you don't need tools, the more advanced ones will require you to have, at the very least, a craft knife. From there, you may need a sander, painting brushes and supplies, glue or adhesive, and a few other small gadgets. Believe it or not, if you're 3D printing the model parts yourself, you'll still need a lot of those tools – 3D prints don't come out perfect. If you really want to keep the force strong with those Star Wars-inspired 3D printing projects, with clean lines and sci-fi-esque designs, pro-grade tools are a must.

The tools you need are going to depend on the task at hand, of course. If you're painting mini-figurines that are already assembled, that's going to be a very different process than putting together a model car. Regardless of what you're building, there are some essential gadgets that can help. Though it may be obvious to some, you don't necessarily need these gadgets to get the work done.

The basics, including a precision craft knife, some paint and fine brushes, sandpaper or metal files, and a solid workstation, are really the only true requirements. The following tools are essential because they will significantly speed up the experience and help eliminate a lot of minor frustrations.