This $30 Magnetic Accessory Is A 'Game Changer' For Cable Organization
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I don't know about you, but if you were to ask me one of my biggest gripes about having my desk or nightstand littered with gadgets, it would have to be the cluttered charging cords and cables. Even running them from the outlet to the surface of the desk, there's nothing holding them in place, and they fall down. The same is true with my nightstand, and even hooking the cable around a drawer handle isn't reliable. So, when I go to plug in my phone, tablet, Steam Deck, or other devices, I'm always forced to fish around on the floor for the free end of the cable. If you experience anything like this, there is a small, relatively inexpensive cable management gadget from a brand called Smartish that can make your frustrations go away. It's a stylish pyramid-like stand that acts as a magnetic cord holder.
A weighted, non-slip base keeps the entire unit in place, whether you stand it on your desk, place it on a nightstand, or tuck it away on a side table somewhere. The top has a strong magnet built to hold the cable and connector in place when you snap it down. It also comes with two magnetic cable collars for cords that don't quite stay put. As for the base itself, there are no sticky adhesives — the bottom is grippy and stable. Additionally, it comes in a variety of colors or styles, including a 'toasted' beige, pencil gray, black, white, bright pink, and blue jeans. It is available on Amazon for $30 right now in several of those colorways. It's definitely one of those novel smart gadgets that will transform your home office, bedroom, or wherever you place it.
What do people say about the Smartish magnetic cable holder?
There is a larger version of the holder, if you want it, available for $40. The medium-sized version does hold up to three cables, maybe more, depending on how many you can fit. But still, $30 is a decent chunk to spend for something like this. It's best to get a feel for how it will work out, mostly by reading experiences from those who have actually used it. The Smartish magnetic holder has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars — suggesting that people like the product.
The top comments say it's "sleek and stylish," "amazingly helpful," and "handy." One person even says it's "so good" they decided to gift it to friends and family. Honestly, that's the hallmark of a great product, when someone is willing to vouch for it and give it away to people they know. However, it wouldn't be an objective look if we didn't at least consider some of the negative reviews. As of writing, 66 reviewers have awarded one-star ratings. They've also described it as a "$30 rock," warn that you should avoid it, and someone else claims they "haven't found a single cord yet that stays on."
Your mileage may vary, but overall, things seem positive even with some of the negative commentary. Nevertheless, it's a good thing Amazon has an excellent return policy nonetheless. If you really want to take your cable management game up a notch, there's also a 192-piece DIY Amazon kit to say goodbye to cluttered desks altogether.