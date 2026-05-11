4 Places You Should Never Store Your Phone

A smartphone is a significant investment and protecting that investment takes a variety of forms. For example, a durable phone case and phone insurance, such as AppleCare+, are obvious ways to protect your phone, but it's important to account for solutions that might be a little easier to overlook when seeking to minimize phone damage. Specifically, it's vital to be aware of the types of spaces and locations where you should never store your phone.

How and where you store your phone can not only have a major impact on the functionality and lifespan of your device, but it can affect your own health, too. Other than guarding against physical damage from water and impacts, you should also store and charge your phone in a manner that protects it against environmental damage, and make sure you're not keeping the phone too close to your own body for a long time. While learning about where not to store your phone, you may also want to research other habits and behaviors you should avoid that will help maximize your phone's performance and safety.