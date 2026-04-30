Resident Evil Trailer: First Look At New Video Game Movie From Weapons Director
Grab as many green herbs as you can and make sure that you're fully loaded on ammo, because a brand new trailer for the new "Resident Evil" trailer from "Weapons" director Zach Cregger has arrived online. What might be the biggest scare for fans, though, is just how detached it feels from the 30-year franchise in just about all the right ways.
The new film is bravely pressing restart on a live-action adaptation after six film series that began in 2002, starring Milla Jovovich; and the failed reboot starring Robbie Amell and Kaya Scodelario, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," in 2021. While the last attempt appeared to align with the beloved horror-survival game series, with iconic characters making an appearance, Cregger is keeping his distance from them this time around. Instead, he's tasking former "Weapons" star, Austin Abrams, to play hero this time around.
Rather than stepping into the shoes of hard-edged heroes like Chris Redfield or Leon Kennedy, Abrams is playing Bryan, a medical courier whose job sees him making a late night delivery through the infamously doomed spot of Raccoon City. The trip there inevitably leads to Bryan asking dead-eyed locals if they're okay before they start trying to bite him, as well as a variety of other nightmarish adversaries desperate to inspect his organs — and not the one he's got packaged up in a box.
Zach Cregger's Resident Evil isn't playing games
We're not the ones to complain about the abundance of decent video game adaptations we've been blessed with — and are set to see more of. "Mortal Kombat II" has received immense praise from early screenings, and Amazon's impending take on "God of War" looks to be checking all the boxes. Cregger's "Resident Evil," however, looks to be taking a page out of the "Fallout" instruction manual; telling a story that inhabits the universe, rather than retelling a story that we already know. It's certainly a gamble, but one that's being played by a director who has shared his adoration for the world he's been given the keys to, which should hopefully put die-hard fans at ease.
At a roundtable interview (via Polygon), Cregger assured that "I've played these games so much that they've just kind of seeped into me. They're just so naturally cinematic. You have one person on this journey, and the entire world is trying to kill them." Thankfully, this one person in this particular story won't be alone. Abrams will be joined by "True Detective: Night Country" star Kalie Reis, "Severance's" Zach Cherry, as well as "Fantastic Four: The First Steps" Paul Walter Hauser. Together they'll all be braving Raccoon City — it's just a question of whether they'll make it out alive. We'll have to find out when the movie shuffles into theaters on September 18, 2026.