Samsung Is Ending LPDDR4 RAM Production – Here's What That Means For Smartphones

While the AI bubble burst seems to be closer since OpenAI's Sora shut down on April 16, demand for components hasn't slowed down. Countless companies snapped up crucial computer components such as RAM, which inflated prices for countless gadgets — not even the Raspberry Pi was safe from the fallout. But now Samsung might unintentionally pour salt in the wound with a potential production halt of one of its more budget-friendly RAM chips.

Samsung plans to stop producing LPDDR4 memory modules by the end of 2026, according to South Korean outlet TheElec (via Notebookcheck). The company has stopped accepting orders for new LPDDR4 modules, as well as its more energy-efficient LPDDR4X. Samsung has been making these memory chips for close to a decade now, and it is reportedly pulling the plug to ramp up production of the more powerful LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory modules. LPDDR4 production lines will be retrofitted to churn out these new bits of RAM.

While Samsung hasn't explained the underpinning logic of their decisions, several theories have emerged. One train of thought is that Samsung ended LPDDR4 RAM production because LPDDR5 is more profitable, while others believe that the recent ratification of the LPDDR6 RAM chip influenced this decision. Regardless of the actual reasons, this development is yet another indication that the AI-fueled RAM demand isn't going to stop hurting consumers anytime soon.