Your AirPods Might Have Hidden Gestures You're Not Using

AirPods have been available for a decade now, and Apple has come a long way with its earbuds. In their first generation, the only gestures you could take advantage of were tapping and double-tapping the AirPods in your ears to play and pause, skip a song, or talk to Siri. Now, the AirPods 4, Pro 2, and Pro 3 are full of fancy gestures and features that you might not be taking full advantage of.

For example, Apple started to offer a force sensor with AirPods 3 that replaced tap actions available on previous versions. However, as the tap sensor wasn't as premium as the force sensor on the AirPods Pro, the only hidden gesture available in the first and second generation of AirPods was tapping them once to accept a call. On the original AirPods Pro, you could swipe up and down the stem to increase or decrease the volume of what was playing on your earbuds — and this still works with the newer Pro models.

Apple only started to power up its AirPods with more controls and gestures on the current lineup of AirPods 4, Pro 2, and Pro 3, as they all feature the company's latest H2 audio chip.