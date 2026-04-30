This Netflix Cult Thriller Series Is Only 6 Episodes And Totally Addictive
A new series is quickly dominating streaming, though some viewers may need a feel-good Netflix show to cheer them up after watching it. If you're in the mood for a semi-dystopian thriller in the same vein as "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's miniseries "Unchosen" may be the right pick for your weekend.
"Unchosen" quickly dominated the charts after releasing on April 21, taking the No. 1 position for shows on Netflix in over 40 countries, including the U.K. and the United States. With a focus on a woman attempting to survive in a repressive community, the drama series takes inspiration from reality without being based on a true story. Nonetheless, its creator still hits audiences with some rather brutal truths about people living in private sects.
With six episodes, each averaging around 45 minutes, "Unchosen" can be knocked out pretty quickly, making it an addictive Netflix series you can finish in a day. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 70% Tomatometer score and a 42% Popcornmeter score. In a review for Metro, critic Sabrina Barr states, "'Unchosen' demonstrated how important it is to look beyond the surface, delving deep until you discover what's really bubbling underneath."
Unchosen is a must-watch on Netflix
Written and created by Julie Gearey, "Unchosen" is set around a conservative cult led by Christians known as The Fellowship of the Divine. With "Doctor Who's" Christopher Eccleston acting as the leader of the group, those within the sect are hidden away from the rest of the world, known as "the unchosen." With limited access to technology, women are required to obey the men within the group, who have free rein to do as they please.
The story focuses on Rosie (Molly Windsor), a wife and mother who encounters an escaped convict by the name of Sam (Fra Fee). From there, Sam joins the cult, and Rosie begins her journey toward freedom and personal liberation. Along with Eccleston, Fee, and Windsor, the miniseries also stars Asa Butterfield, Siobhan Finneran, and Alexa Davies, among others. Like other shows on Netflix, you may not be able to stop after the first episode.
What makes "Unchosen" interesting is that Gearey interviewed several former cult members for the series, as she explains in an article for Netflix's Tudum. She found many through online communities. Through her research, Gearey also learned that over 2,000 cults continue operations within the United Kingdom. You can find "Unchosen" streaming on Netflix, though it's currently up in the air whether the series will get a second season. No spoilers, but the first season ends conclusively, so don't worry about a cliffhanger should it not return.