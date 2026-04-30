This Netflix Cult Thriller Series Is Only 6 Episodes And Totally Addictive

A new series is quickly dominating streaming, though some viewers may need a feel-good Netflix show to cheer them up after watching it. If you're in the mood for a semi-dystopian thriller in the same vein as "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's miniseries "Unchosen" may be the right pick for your weekend.

"Unchosen" quickly dominated the charts after releasing on April 21, taking the No. 1 position for shows on Netflix in over 40 countries, including the U.K. and the United States. With a focus on a woman attempting to survive in a repressive community, the drama series takes inspiration from reality without being based on a true story. Nonetheless, its creator still hits audiences with some rather brutal truths about people living in private sects.

With six episodes, each averaging around 45 minutes, "Unchosen" can be knocked out pretty quickly, making it an addictive Netflix series you can finish in a day. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 70% Tomatometer score and a 42% Popcornmeter score. In a review for Metro, critic Sabrina Barr states, "'Unchosen' demonstrated how important it is to look beyond the surface, delving deep until you discover what's really bubbling underneath."