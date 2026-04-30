The Nostalgic Software That Made Microsoft Huge Is Now Open Source For Anyone To Use

Microsoft has published the earliest-discovered version of the DOS operating system on an open-source GitHub repo. This comes after MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.x were open-sourced in 2018 and the source for MS-DOS 4.0 was released in 2024. The version being published in 2026 actually predates the MS-DOS branding — it's 86-DOS 1.00, and the release was timed to coincide with the software's 45th anniversary. That naming disparity hints at the fact that Microsoft didn't write MS-DOS entirely on its own — rather, it purchased the rights to 86-DOS (which was originally called "QD-DOS," for "Quick and Dirty") and hired its creator, Tim Paterson, in the process.

After purchasing the rights to 86-DOS, Microsoft rebranded the software and MS-DOS was born in July 1981. That became the basis of PC DOS 1.0, which Microsoft adapted for the IBM Personal Computer 5150 that debuted in August 1981. Microsoft would then go on to license MS-DOS to other IBM-compatible PC makers like Compaq and Zenith. These versions of DOS (disk operating system) are what came before Windows, and until Windows XP, served as the brains behind the operation. Windows would effectively run on top of MS-DOS or PC DOS, acting as a graphical user interface for the system's functions, rather than requiring the use of the command line.

According to Scott Hanselman, who helped release these ancient operating systems for anyone to tinker with, the "earliest DOS source code" was found in Paterson's garage. These printouts had handwritten notes scrawled over them, giving a snapshot of how development worked in the '80s, long before Microsoft features started to become invasive. You could, in theory, rewrite all of this in assembly code and produce your own version of DOS.