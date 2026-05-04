George Takei Went From Playing Star Trek's Sulu To Multiple Star Wars Characters

Legendary "Star Trek: The Original Series" actor George Takei might be best known for his Howard Stern catchphrase, "Oh my," these days, but did you know he's appeared in "Star Wars" three times? Once the helmsman of one of sci-fi's greatest spaceships, Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, Takei eventually voiced characters in 2009's "The Clone Wars" show, and in the 2021 and 2025 seasons of "Star Wars: Visions," an anthology show. Since 2025, Takei has not appeared to have any further roles in the franchise lined up.

Takei's roles in "Star Wars" haven't been major, and the two roles he plays in "Visions" aren't canon to the series. That show operates outside the main continuity to allow for more freedom from the people behind each episode. In "Visions," he plays The Toad, a spiritual guide, and Senshu, a tour guide. For "The Clone Wars," his role as Lok Durd was capped at just a singular episode. Wookiepedia, a dedicated "Star Wars" fan wiki, claims that he was supposed to have a larger role, but sources cannot confirm this.

In a 2009 interview with Newsarama (now GamesRadar+), Takei joked that his voice was chosen because it sounds "obese." He said, "They showed me a drawing of the character I was supposed to voice, and the first thing I thought was 'Oh no! Not again!' because I had done the voice of the First Ancestor in Disney's Mulan. That was also a huge, enormously obese character. Lok Durd is also immensely obese."